Mass Spectrometry Market size to grow by USD 2.52 billion from 2022 to 2027, North America to account for 42% of market growth, Technavio

NEW YORK , Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The mass spectrometry market is expected to grow by USD 2.52 billion from 2022 to 2027. In addition, the momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 10.08% during the forecast period, according to Technavio Research. The market has been segmented by end-user (pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, chemical and petrochemical industries, and others), product (instruments, consumables, and services ), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)). North America is estimated to contribute 42% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The increasing interest of some pharmaceutical companies in discovering and developing drugs is one of the main factors. In addition, there has been a strong increase in R&D activity in the Mass Spectrometry market. Read a Free PDF Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Mass Spectrometry Market 2023-2027

Report Coverage Details Page number 166 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.08% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 2,520.16 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 9.94 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 42% Key countries US, Canada, Germany, UK, and China

Company Profile:

908 Devices Inc., ABB Ltd., Agilent Technologies Inc., Bruker Corp., Endress Hauser Group Services AG, European Virtual Institute for Speciation Analysis, JEOL Ltd., Kore Technology Ltd., LECO Corp., Perkin Elmer Inc., Rigaku Corp., Shimadzu Corp., Teledyne Technologies Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and Waters Corp.

Agilent Technologies Inc - The company offers mass spectrometry such as triple quadrupole LC-MS, quadrupole time of flight LC-MS, and high throughput LC-MS.To gain access to more company profiles available with Technavio, buy the report!

Segmentation Analysis

The market share growth by the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries segment will be significant during the forecast period. The development of new drugs using the inherent mass-to-charge ratio of specific molecules to reveal their structure is one of the main reasons for the growing demand for mass spectrometry in the pharmaceutical industry. View a PDF Sample Report

An increase in the use of hyphenated technology

The combination of one or more functions into a single product is known as hyphenation. It often requires two individual instruments to be built under a single casing, which can work in tandem with each other. Increased adoption of LCM instruments has been achieved as a result. In a variety of applications, the coupling of LC separations with Mass characterization was used.

Increasing demand for portable mass spectrometers is a major trend in the market. Identify key trends, drivers, and challenges in the market. Download a sample report to gain access to this information.

Analyst Review

The Mass Spectrometry Market is experiencing significant growth attributed to various factors such as spending on pharmaceutical R&D, government regulations on drug safety, and the quality of food products. Additionally, advancements in technology have led to increased crude and shale gas production.

Governments worldwide are implementing stringent government initiatives for pollution control, which is further propelling the demand for mass spectrometry solutions in environmental testing. The pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry heavily relies on mass spectrometry for drug discovery and development processes, thereby driving R&D investments.

In the European Union, the EU Industrial R&D Investment Scoreboard showcases the region's commitment to innovation, influencing premium product pricing strategies within the mass spectrometry market. Ensuring compliance with regulatory standards is crucial for both established and emerging countries in the adoption of mass spectrometry technologies.

Within the market, various segments such as instrument, software & services, and sample preparation techniques cater to diverse end-user segments including pharma-biopharma manufacturing, research labs & academic institutes, and environmental testing labs.

Notably, techniques like LC-MS, GC-MS, and ICP-MS are pivotal in specific applications such as drug discovery, environmental testing, and clinical diagnostics. Additionally, the OMICS research segment benefits significantly from mass spectrometry technologies.

In summary, the Mass Spectrometry Market is intricately linked to numerous sectors, ranging from pharmaceutical companies to petrochemical industries, reflecting its versatile applications and broad market potential. The Mass Spectrometry Market, dominated by industry labs, thrives in the pharmaceutical sector, providing precise testing solutions. Its growth mirrors advancements in analytical technology, meeting market demands for accurate analysis and identification of compounds. Download a sample report

