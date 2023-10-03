Massachusetts Accelerates Academic Growth with New Mathematics Digital Supplement Program

News provided by

MIND Research Institute

03 Oct, 2023, 10:15 ET

DESE Launches ST Math During 2023-24 School Year

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) recently approved and partially funded a 2023-24 Mathematics Digital Supplement Program for 4th and 8th grade students. MIND Education has become this program's successful bidder, and ST Math is the available Digital Supplement Program. The program aims to accelerate student learning with enriching and visually based math experiences among diverse populations.

DESE will fund up to fifty percent of the cost of 4th and 8th grade licenses for Massachusetts districts to purchase and adopt the ST Math program, train staff, and implement the program for the 2023-24 school year. All Massachusetts public districts, schools, or charters are eligible to apply for the Mathematics Digital Supplement Program. This could be a new adoption of ST Math or a continuation.

Learn more about the program and apply today by visiting: 
https://www.doe.mass.edu/stem/math/fy24-digital-sup-program.html 

"ST Math has been such a game-changer for our district!" said Joe Dapson, District Assessment Coordinator at Pittsfield Public Schools in Massachusetts. "Teachers and students love the interactive puzzles, the real-world connections, and how it pushes students to productively struggle. There has been a shift in students' mindsets about math, from seeing it as a challenge to embracing it as an exciting opportunity to problem-solve."

MIND Education will provide schools and districts access to ST Math, professional learning to support teachers and ensure they successfully implement the program, and offer an accessible way to track student progress and growth in mathematics. Massachusetts districts, schools, or charters will determine their needs based on student population and professional learning required.   

"We are excited to partner with DESE in Massachusetts in providing ST Math to their 4th and 8th grade students," said Brett Woudenberg, CEO of MIND. "We have seen firsthand the impact ST Math has had on students nationwide, and we continue to see progress in math proficiency as more students play ST Math. We look forward to working with DESE to ensure all students are equipped to solve the world's most challenging problems."

About MIND Education
MIND Education engages, motivates, and challenges students towards mathematical success through its mission to mathematically equip all students to solve the world's most challenging problems. MIND is the creator of ST Math, a pre-K–8 visual instructional program that leverages the brain's innate spatial-temporal reasoning ability to solve mathematical problems; and InsightMath, a neuroscience-based K-6 curriculum that transforms student learning by teaching math the way every brain learns so all students are equipped to succeed. During the 2022-23 school year, MIND Education and ST Math reached more than 2.28 million students and 115,000 educators across the country. Visit MIND Education to learn more.

SOURCE MIND Research Institute

Also from this source

MIND Education Announces New Chief Product Officer, Jason Mendenhall

MIND Education Recognized by SIIA as Best Mathematics Instructional Solution for Grades PK - 8 and Best Learning Recovery Tool

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.