Massachusetts Ambulance Association Honors Ambulance Providers with Convoy of Champions Parade During EMS Week

BEDFORD, Mass., May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Massachusetts Ambulance Association (MAA) will celebrate the exceptional dedication of the Commonwealth's emergency medical services (EMS) professionals during the 50th Annual National EMS Week. On May 23, the MAA will host the fifth annual Convoy of Champions ambulance parade to recognize the extraordinary contributions of emergency medical services (EMS) in our communities.

A parade of ambulances ("Convoy of Champions") will depart UMass Medical Science Park in Worcester at 11:00 am ET on Thursday, May 23, with an expected arrival at Boston MedFlight in Bedford at 11:45am. Participating ambulance providers hail from across Massachusetts and will be escorted on the highway by the Massachusetts State Police. UMass Memorial LifeFlight and Boston MedFlight air ambulances will also fly over the parade route.

At this year's event, mobile healthcare services will be honored with awards recognizing their collective service to the 6.9 million residents of the Commonwealth. The program recognizes the dedication of these heroes while shining light on the critical role EMS plays in our health care infrastructure. As healthcare evolves, so had EMS with the advent of mobile integrated healthcare, community paramedicine and partnerships with key entities in breaking down the brick and mortar barriers to provide care where the patient needs it most.

Speakers include Representative John J. Mahoney of the Massachusetts State Legislature's 13th District, Dr. Todd Ellerin of South Shore Health, MAA President Dennis Cataldo, and Boston MedFlight CEO Maura Hughes.

Timeline of Events for Thursday, May 23

10:00 Ambulances assemble at UMass Memorial

11:00 Convoy leaves Worcester

11:45 Convoy arrives at Boston MedFlight in Hanscom

12:00 Lunch buffet opens

12:15 Program begins (Speakers: Representative John J. Mahoney , Dr. Todd Ellerin , Dennis Cataldo , Maura Hughes ; Awards; Group Picture)

, Dr. , , ; Awards; Group Picture) 14:00 Program concludes, ambulances depart

Media are invited to join the Convoy in Worcester and/or at the Boston MedFlight Hangar at Hanscom Air Force Base in Bedford. Interviews are available with Massachusetts Ambulance Association leaders.

About the Massachusetts Ambulance Association

The Massachusetts Ambulance Association's membership is composed of more than 30 ambulance service providers from across the Commonwealth. MAA's 6,000 employees provide 75% of the emergency medical services transports in Massachusetts. Together, MAA members advocate for high-quality, sustainable mobile healthcare.

About EMS Week (May 19–25, 2024)

During the 50th Annual National EMS Week, communities will honor frontline heroes who provide emergency medical care that saves and sustains so many lives every day. The 2024 EMS Week theme is "Honoring Our Past. Forging Our Future."

SOURCE Cataldo Ambulance Service