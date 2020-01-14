Massachusetts Based Albright Silicone Announces the Launch of its 3D Printing Silicone Capability for Customers Worldwide

BOSTON, Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Albright Silicone, a leading Massachusetts based silicone molder specializing in silicone production and prototyping, announced today the launch of their 3D printing capability for silicone parts.

Albright has added a 3D printing capability and developed a special 3d silicone molding process for relatively low cost rapid turnaround prototyping. Customers that need a small number of parts for initial testing but are not ready for metal tooling can benefit from working with a silicone molder that is able to provide LSR molding with 3D printed tooling.

Examples of 3d silicone parts

"This capability of 3D printing and molding LSR is a helpful solution to customers' problems when trying to develop and prove a concept before investing in metal tooling," says Mr. Matt Bont, Product Manager at Albright Silicone.

According to Mr. Bont, customers who choose 3D printing options could benefit from the following:

Molding with commercial grades of LSR between 10 and 80 Shore A durometer. Color matching needed. Mold components with complex shapes with undercuts. 2-10 parts needed quickly. Mold parts starting at roughly 1mm (0.037in) and up to 75mm (2.953in) in size. Test first stage of overmolding.

"Our capability continues to expand with this technology, and we have developed internal expertise through successfully supporting many appropriate customer projects. We have had very positive feedback from our customers for parts used for initial test prototypes, product launches with investors, and one-off functional parts," added Mr. Bont.

With resolutions reaching a few thousands of an inch or tenths of a mm, Albright Silicone can now print a wide range of relatively rigid high temperature thermoplastic components to meet any development needs. These can be used as an assembly or overmolding substrate component in the 3D casting process or in Albright's regular LSR product molding, slitting, and assembly processes.

Customers interested in learning more about 3d printing silicone can reach Albright's silicone product specialists by calling 978-466-5870 or emailing Info@albright1.com .

About Albright Silicone

Albright Technologies is a world leader when it comes to the production of custom silicone prototypes and provides volume production to clients of all size. The company supplies silicone components and products for Medical, Pharmaceutical, Industrial, Consumer and Military/Aerospace applications. Albright has extensive medical silicone experience and can help clients with silicone material selection, component design, mold design, design for manufacturing and scalable molding methods.

Albright Silicone is ISO 13485 and ITAR certified, and has been featured on several leading newspapers, medical journals and engineering publications, including the Boston Globe, the San Francisco Chronicle, Medical Design and others. Learn more about Albright Silicone at www.AlbrightSilicone.com

