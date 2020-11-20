Massachusetts-based Businesses of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany Named to The Boston Globe's 'Top Places to Work' List

BURLINGTON, Mass., Nov. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, a leading science and technology company, today announced that its Massachusetts-based businesses, MilliporeSigma, EMD Serono and EMD Performance Materials, have again been named to The Boston Globe's annual "Top Places to Work 2020" list. The award gauges employee sentiments around company strategy and direction, culture and benefits. Award rankings are based solely on survey responses provided by employees.

"Our Massachusetts-based employees have shown extraordinary focus and perseverance in the fight against Covid-19 as we collaborate with the global scientific community to fight the pandemic," said Chris Ross, U.S. country speaker for the businesses of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany and interim CEO of MilliporeSigma. "Whether serving customers who are developing vaccines and diagnostics, working with the biopharma community to create, improve and prolong life, or enabling the development of next-generation digital devices and technologies, each of our businesses make a positive difference in our region and around the globe."

This is the second time that all three Massachusetts-based businesses of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany were recognized in the largest company category.

The Boston Globe annually recognizes more than 100 companies and organizations as the area's leading employers. The three businesses of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany have a long history and strong community ties in Massachusetts, with some 3,000 employees working across several locations across the state.

Top Places to Work recognizes the best places to work in the state based on internal employee surveys. Employers who enter to be surveyed are placed into one of four groups: small, with 50 to 99 employees; midsize, with 100 to 249 workers; large, with 250 to 999; and largest, with 1,000 or more employees.

