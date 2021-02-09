Massachusetts-based Parlance Corporation partners with Hendrick Health to provide speech-recognition solutions

A consumer-focused healthcare landscape demands investments in technologies, people and processes that drive business value and Hendrick expects its partners to deliver excellence. In 2020, Hendrick Health once again received CHIME Digital Health Most Wired recognition, one of only 15 hospitals in Texas to earn this year's honor. "The survey and award highlight our efforts to innovate and improve quality healthcare, including the increase of patient access and analytics to improve care for our patients and their families," said Duane Donaway, Director of Technology for Hendrick Health.

Parlance speech-recognition solutions enable callers to quickly connect to people, departments or patient rooms. Parlance is also designed to connect employees across all Hendrick Health hospitals, as well as provide custom applications for employee information, such as HR. "Technology plays a large role at Hendrick and our goal was to improve the patient experiences by implementing a simple voice-driven tool," said Donaway. "By eliminating the cumbersome phone trees, Parlance has reduced the time and effort to contact other employees or departments by simply picking up the phone and speaking."

As part of the managed service, Parlance takes ownership of maintaining a health system-wide directory, which is updated daily and contributes to excellent connection rates for both internal callers and healthcare consumers.

About Parlance

For over 25 years, organizations nationwide have depended on Parlance to modernize and improve the first 30 seconds of every caller's journey and remove barriers to service. With Parlance, people can speak naturally and connect directly to the resources they need. No confusing menus, no numbers to press, no long hold times. Parlance relieves the burden of routine transfers and poor self-service, so business operations are optimized, and live agent effort is saved for more complex calls.

About Hendrick Health

Hendrick Health was founded in 1924 as a not-for-profit healthcare institution in response to a community need for quality healthcare. Today, Hendrick offers innovative treatments and preventive healthcare measures for a full range of clinical areas including cardiovascular care, neurology and neurosurgery, neonatal and pediatric intensive care, orthopedics, women's health and cancer services.

