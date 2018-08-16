Massachusetts-Based Rustic Marlin Earns Spot on Inc. 5000's Fastest Growing Companies

HANOVER, Mass., Aug. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. magazine ranked Rustic Marlin No. 366 on its annual Inc. 5000 List of Fastest Growing Companies in America, landing in the top 7% of the most distinguished ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. The list is created based on 2014-2017 revenue growth and Rustic Marlin's three-year sales growth was an impressive 1,361.5%.

"We are honored and delighted to have earned this prestigious award and are so proud of our talented team and all they have accomplished to receive this recognition," said Melanie O'Neil, Founder + President. "I personally love reading the stories describing how each business achieved their growth. It is reassuring and encouraging to learn that so many extraordinary leaders experience the same fears and accomplishments every day."

Inc. 5000 is one of the most exclusive clubs in business. Since 1982, the list has become the hallmark of entrepreneurial success and represents the nation's most successful small and mid-sized businesses. Companies that make this list have on average grown sixfold since 2014. As an honoree, Rustic Marlin is recognized among companies such as Intuit, Under Armour, GoPro, Timberland and many more who have gone on to become household names. Additional businesses recognized in 2018 include powerhouse companies such as Peloton, Brooklinen and PopSockets.

"Being recognized by Inc. proves that a good idea and a tremendous amount of hard work can take you from making a product in your garage to one of America's fastest growing companies," said Brian O'Neil Founder + President.

Rustic Marlin designs and manufactures premium wooden décor. The business was founded out of love in 2012 when Melanie and Brian O'Neil tied the knot. After searching tirelessly for the perfect gifts, the couple decided to craft their own. Creating custom signs in their garage quickly became more than just a weekend DIY project for this dynamic duo. Today, all products are crafted at the Rustic Marlin corporate headquarters and manufacturing facility based in Hanover, Massachusetts. Five years later, we have grown into a team of over 50 craftsmen, designers and artists who remain true to the brand's roots by exceeding customer expectations with our quality, handcrafted, American-made products.

