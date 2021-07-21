Massachusetts Department of Conservation & Recreation Adopts Innovative Parking and Pass Management Solution

BOSTON, July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- One of the nation's premier outdoors recreation agencies is adopting a flexible and affordable digital facility entry and parking management solution designed to improve the visitor experience and increase the department's efficiency.

The Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation (MDCR) recently introduced Yodel Pass, the self-service parking, pass and ticketing solution engineered in partnership with one of the most trusted technology platforms serving the recreation industry.

"Improving visitor experience, reducing traffic and wait time, and managing capacity" are reasons DCR deployed Yodel. The Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation is using Yodel Pass to streamline parking and pass management at its parks.

Yodel Pass allows visitors to pay from any mobile device for park access and parking and will provide the agency with real-time capacity management, improved business intelligence and enhanced communications with visitors.

"We're thrilled to be working with one of the nation's leading outdoor recreation agencies to enhance customer service," said Pragati Kirshan, Head of Product, Yodel Pass. "We know how important contactless entry is to the Massachusetts DCR and we're pleased to deliver that capability."

The agency manages state parks and oversees more than 450,000 acres. It protects, promotes and enhances the state's natural, cultural and recreational resources visited by roughly 35 million people annually.

"Improving visitor experience, reducing traffic and wait time, and managing capacity are some of the key reasons DCR is introducing the new Yodel app," the agency published on its website. "The Yodel app saves time!"

Yodel Pass includes an innovative digital wallet and removes the need for staff to manage paper for park entry passes, and include two layers of tamper-resistant digital validation.

Yodel Pass aims to:

Eliminate person-to-person contact during fee collection

Minimize touch points in the fee collection process

Manage facility capacity with smart camera capability

Visitors are urged to use the Yodel app via the Apple app store or the Google Play store .

Yodel Pass is available at a dozen MDCR sites, including:

Salisbury Beach State Reservation

Horseneck Beach State Reservation

Hopkinton State Park

Hampton Ponds State Park

Nahant Beach Reservation

Nantasket Beach Reservation

Cochituate State Park

Chicopee State Park

Walden Pond State Reservation

Scusset Beach State Reservation

Douglas State Park

Borderland State Park

Yodel Pass is a multi-channel application - mobile app, website and point of sale - that boasts an industry-leading digital wallet featuring two layers of security.

The multi-factor authentication protects users while the evolving QR code prevents repeat pass usage to combat revenue leakage.

