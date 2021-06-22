Massachusetts Department of Transportation and Fundación MAPFRE Launch "Look Both Ways" PSA to Promote Road Safety

BOSTON and WEBSTER, Mass., June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fundación MAPFRE and the Massachusetts Department of Transportation today announced a new public service campaign to engage people in changing their behavior on the roads. The campaign is part of an effort to reduce road-related injuries and fatalities, particularly as pandemic restrictions are lifted and people get back on the roads for summer travel.

The PSA, launched in partnership with the Massachusetts Department of Transportation, the Executive Office of Health and Human Services and Fundación MAPFRE, challenges the stereotype of a typical "Massachusetts driver" by encouraging people to be "aggressively nice" on the road. https://youtu.be/xIvlTmiycz8

"We are pleased to support our Goal Zero vision to eliminate fatalities and serious injuries, with our new Look Both Ways program this year," said Jaime Tamayo, Chief Representative of Fundación MAPFRE in the United States and Chief Executive Officer of MAPFRE USA. "As more people hit the roads this summer, it is important to encourage drivers, passengers and pedestrians to think twice about their behavior and look out for each other. Fundación MAPFRE is proud to work with MassDOT to help share this important campaign and message."

"MassDOT's first priority is ensuring that members of the public safely reach their travel destinations," said MassDOT Highway Administrator Jonathan Gulliver. "We are happy to partner with MAPFRE Foundation on the Look Both Ways PSA to improve safety and reduce injuries and fatalities on our roadways."

MassDOT encourages anyone looking for information about crash data to check out the MassDOT IMPACT dashboard at https://apps.impact.dot.state.ma.us/cdp/home.

In addition to the PSA, Fundación MAPFRE is planning a Look Both Ways Road Tour, bringing an interactive road safety program to high schools, colleges and public events across Massachusetts and Connecticut. The program features React Challenge, a digital gaming experience that tests users' reaction time when faced with obstacles on the road. The tour also includes a custom art installation by Jason Tetlak. The PSA and interactive campaign aim to change people's behavior on the road by changing their perspective, using a unique combination of education and empathy.

Details about Look Both Ways, including the PSA, React Challenge and road safety resources, can be found at lookbothwayssafety.org.

Look Both Ways supports Vision Zero, a global initiative to eliminate traffic-related fatalities and serious injuries, a cause Fundación MAPFRE has long-championed internationally.

According to a study conducted by the Johns Hopkins Center for Injury Research and Policy in the Department of Health Policy and Management at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, with support from Fundación MAPFRE, the most common cause of unintentional injury death among children 1-14 years of age (49 percent) was transportation-related, including children as passengers in cars, on motorcycles and bicycles, and as pedestrians.

About Fundación MAPFRE

Fundación MAPFRE is a nonprofit organization created by MAPFRE in 1975 to promote the well-being of society and citizens across the company's footprint. Active in 30 countries, Fundación MAPFRE focuses on five areas: Road Safety and Accident Prevention, including fires, mishaps at home and drownings; Insurance and Social Protection; Culture; Social Action; and Health Promotion. Please visit https://www.fundacionmapfre.org/en/ for more information about Fundación MAPFRE.

