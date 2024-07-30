MASSACHUSETTS EDUCATION LEADER HONORED FOR OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT

Michael Farma Presented the 2024 GED® Administrator of the Year Award

LONG BEACH, Calif., July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The GED® Testing Service presented Michael Farma with the 2024 GED Administrator of the Year Award during the GED Annual Conference in Long Beach, CA. This prestigious award recognizes a GED administrator who has demonstrated an unwavering commitment to the advancement of the GED test program in their jurisdiction. The award is particularly meaningful as it also celebrates Mike's 30-year anniversary in adult education.

Mike joined Boston Centers for Youth and Family in 1994 and in his words, a "labor of love" for the past 30 years. He worked at BCYF until 2007, when he took a leadership role as the Education Unit Manager & GED Chief Examiner at a BCYF center. Mike grew up in South Boston and graduated from Framingham St. University with a degree in Education. During college he worked in manufacturing at night, while attending classes during the day. This life experience was a challenge but contributed to helping him fully understand and relate to what many of our learners' experience... balancing work, school, family.

Following his 26 years working for the Boston Centers for Youth and Families, in 2018, Mike joined the Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education as the High School Equivalency State Administrator.

Mike's colleagues have described his calm demeanor, top-notch problem-solving skills, consistent leadership as well as his hardworking and caring nature. One of Mike's colleagues said it best "I am so happy that Mike is receiving this award. He exemplifies what a state administrator should be." GED Testing Service shares this sentiment and proudly honors the 2024 GED Administrator of the Year Award to Mike Farma.

