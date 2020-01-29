Massachusetts General Hospital Selects Varian Radiotherapy Systems for Cancer Center

PALO ALTO, Calif., Jan. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Varian (NYSE: VAR) today announced it has signed an agreement with Massachusetts General Hospital to provide seven Varian radiotherapy systems and related services for advanced cancer treatment at its clinics. Five of the systems will replace existing non-Varian systems, one will replace an existing Varian system and one will be placed in a new vault. Installation of the systems is expected to begin in late 2020.

"We are honored Massachusetts General selected the Varian radiotherapy and radiosurgery systems for its cancer center," said John Kowal, president Varian Oncology Systems for the Americas. "We look forward to collaborating with the clinical team on the installation and use of these new systems and together helping create a world without fear of cancer."

Varian's family of medical linear accelerators incorporate numerous technical innovations including dynamically synchronized imaging, patient positioning, motion management, and treatment delivery during a radiotherapy or radiosurgery procedure.

About Varian

At Varian, we envision a world without fear of cancer. For more than 70 years, we have developed, built and delivered innovative cancer care technologies and solutions for our clinical partners around the globe to help them treat millions of patients each year. With an Intelligent Cancer Care approach, we are harnessing advanced technologies like artificial intelligence, machine learning and data analytics to enhance cancer treatment and expand access to care. Our 10,000 employees across 70 locations keep the patient and our clinical partners at the center of our thinking as we power new victories in cancer care. Because, for cancer patients everywhere, their fight is our fight. For more information, visit http://www.varian.com and follow @VarianMedSys on Twitter.

