Massachusetts Grower selects Heliospectra's MITRA LED Lighting Solutions
Oct 20, 2020, 07:30 ET
GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Heliospectra AB (publ) (North American ADR OTCQB: HLSPY, and Nasdaq First North Growth Market: HELIO), a world leader in intelligent lighting technology for greenhouse and controlled plant growth environments, announces a new order from a national energy efficiency firm focused on innovation and sustainability based in Marlborough, Massachusetts, USA, on behalf of a Massachusetts commercial cannabis grower. The order value is $238,500 USD.
Heliospectra's MITRA is the horticulture market's first truly modular LED light. Designed by Growers for Growers, MITRA is the perfect solution for high light crops, boasting in high-intensity light output and electrical efficacy of up to 2.8 µmol/J.
The order will be delivered in Q4, 2020
