Massachusetts HVAC Company Offers Free AC System

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Endless Energy, a leading provider of sustainable heating and cooling solutions for residences and commercial establishments across Massachusetts, is excited to announce its Summer AC Giveaway. This initiative offers homeowners an opportunity to combat the summer heat by winning a brand new AC condenser. This initiative underscores Endless Energy's commitment to helping Massachusetts homeowners upgrade to more energy-efficient solutions and enhancing home comfort during the summer months.

The Air Conditioning Summer Sweepstakes provides entrants with a chance to secure a comprehensive AC system revamp, professionally fitted by the proficient crew at Endless Energy. This program aims to help homeowners enhance their cooling systems to more energy-efficient versions, consequently reducing energy usage and decreasing utility expenses.

"We believe everyone has the right to comfortable, working AC in Massachusetts. "We are thrilled to initiate this Summer Giveaway to help homeowners in Massachusetts," announced Matt Kidd, the Chief Executive Officer of Endless Energy. "With temperatures rising, it's crucial for households to have reliable and energy-efficient cooling systems. This giveaway aides in accomplishing that goal, and by including air source heat pumps as a choice, it encourages sustainability and environmental stewardship."

To enter the giveaway, participants are invited to visit the Endless Energy website at https://goendlessenergy.com/summer-giveaway-to-win-a-brand-new-ac-condenser, where they can submit their entry. All entrants must book a no cost consultation with one of Endless Energy's HVAC specialists. Entries will be accepted from July 1st to July 31st, and the winner will be selected randomly from all eligible entries and announced on August 11th.

Massachusetts homeowners can book a no cost AC replacement consultation with Endless Energy by visiting www.goendlessenergy.com or call (508) 501-9990.

About Endless Energy: Endless Energy offers sustainable home solutions like energy-efficient heating & cooling systems, plumbing, and home energy assessments. They are a trusted HVAC install throughout Massachusetts. With a dedication to innovation and customer satisfaction, Endless Energy helps homeowners achieve greater energy independence and reduce their carbon footprint.

