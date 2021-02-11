Massachusetts Marijuana Testing Company Achieves Milestones, Pursues New Opportunities

FRAMINGHAM, Mass., Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Even though 2020 brought unforeseeable challenges as a result of COVID-19, MCR Labs tested 38% more cannabis samples than in 2019, hired 57 new employees, and stayed on track to expand the company beyond Massachusetts. Thanks to keen foresight and planning that began before the pandemic, the state's leading cannabis testing lab has forged ahead with plans to add a General Manager in Massachusetts, open an additional location in Pennsylvania, and launch a new business unit that coordinates operations for their growing organization.

"With medical cannabis businesses deemed essential, we had to make quick and extreme adjustments to protect the safety of our staff so the lab could continue running throughout the pandemic," said Michael Kahn, MCR Labs' president and founder. "We're so grateful and proud of how our team handled everything, which has allowed us to double the staff in Framingham and move forward with plans to open our first locations outside of Massachusetts."

MCR Labs has experienced nearly 100% revenue growth year over year since 2017 and has gone from a team of less than 20 to hiring their one hundredth employee this past December. They have also brought in a new general manager, Kaylan Burnham, who will draw on nearly a decade of laboratory management and operations experience to ensure the Framingham facility continues providing accurate and reliable cannabis testing for the state's licensed medical and adult use marijuana providers as well as patients who grow their own medicinal cannabis.

By installing new leadership at the Massachusetts location, MCR Labs' directors are now turning their full attention to expanding the business into other markets. This past January, they announced that their laboratory in Allentown, PA is open and ready to begin accepting samples from licensed medical marijuana producers in that state. The company is also in the early stages of setting up shop in Maine having received an initial approval from the Gardiner Planning Board on Feb. 10.

To help the organization grow and coordinate operations at additional laboratories, Kahn and his partners have established a laboratory consulting and process development firm, Phase 4 Services. "Phase 4 will primarily be geared toward assisting with administrative and business development projects," said Kahn, "so that the labs themselves can concentrate on performing the accurate and reliable science our clients require to ensure their products are safe."

While Phase 4 Services is a new and separate venture, it is meant to help build on the foundation of success MCR Labs has established in Massachusetts. In tandem, the two organizations will pursue a shared mission of advancing cannabis safety throughout the U.S. cannabis industry.

About MCR Labs: MCR Labs is the first independent cannabis testing laboratory to be certified by the state of Massachusetts. We are ISO/IEC 17025:2017 accredited providers of analytical cannabis product testing and R&D services committed to assisting licensed marijuana establishments, patients, researchers, entrepreneurs, and advocates. Our team of chemists and pharmaceutical scientists are dedicated to advancing public health and safety through leading-edge chemical analysis of cannabis products and offering unparalleled guidance and support for partners, regulators, and the communities we serve. For more information visit http://mcrlabs.com.

