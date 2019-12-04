Massachusetts Medical Society Endorses Program to Help Providers Care for Patients with Chronic Pain and/or Substance Use Disorders

BOSTON, Dec. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A recent needs assessment of Massachusetts primary care providers (PCPs) showed that while there are many useful resources available to provide education and training, many PCPs express the need for real-time support as they treat patients with chronic pain and/or substance use disorders (SUD) in their practices.

To help address this need, Beacon Health Options launched the Massachusetts Consultation Service for Treatment of Addiction and Pain (MCSTAP). MCSTAP offers real-time, peer-to-peer consultation over the phone to PCPs on safe prescribing and care management for patients with chronic pain and/or substance use disorders. Recently, the Massachusetts Medical Society (MMS) endorsed MCSTAP, encouraging all primary care providers to utilize this important service.

"MCSTAP is revolutionizing the way we treat and manage our patients with chronic pain and substance use disorders," said MMS President Maryanne C. Bombaugh, MD, MSc, MBA, FACOG. "Never before have providers in Massachusetts had immediate access to a team of physician consultants with extensive academic and clinical expertise in caring for these patients. We are thrilled about this new resource and the benefit it is providing to our community."

MCSTAP is funded by the Executive Office of Health and Human Services through its contract with the Massachusetts Behavioral Health Partnership, a Beacon Health Options company. It is a no-cost service that assists providers in caring for all patients with chronic pain and/or substance use disorders, regardless of insurance coverage. In addition to providing on-demand consultation to providers over the phone, MCSTAP also offers resource and referral information, as well as tools on evidence-based guidelines for managing the care of patients with chronic pain and/or SUD.

"MCSTAP is like having a trusted colleague who not only understands where you're coming from and what you're facing, but also has experience and knows how to help you right there on the spot – just when you need it most," said MCSTAP Medical Director Christopher Shanahan, MD, MPH, FACP.

The main audience for MCSTAP is primary care providers; however, MCSTAP is available to take calls from other providers who are treating patients with issues of chronic pain and/or substance use disorders. Physician consultants can be reached at 1-833-PAIN-SUD (1-833-724-6783), Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. To learn more, visit www.mcstap.com.

About Beacon Health Options

