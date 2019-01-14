BOSTON, Feb. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Massachusetts Mesothelioma Victims Center does not want one person in Massachusetts with recently diagnosed mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer to play Internet lawyer roulette and in doing so-gamble on their potential financial compensation.

As they would like to discuss anytime at 800-714-0303, "There are a limited number of super skilled mesothelioma/asbestos exposure attorneys in the nation and it is these professionals who produce the best compensation results for their clients on a consistent basis. It is for this reason we offer direct access to attorney Erik Karst one of the nation's leading mesothelioma and asbestos exposure lung cancer compensation experts and the founding partner of the law firm Karst von Oiste." http://Massachusetts. MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

According to the group, "The biggest mistake a Navy Veteran, a skilled trades worker such as an electrician, a power plant worker, a welder or a plumber with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer in Massachusetts or their family can make is to impulsively hire an Internet lawyer or law firm when we can have you talking directly with attorney Erik Karst one of the nation's leading mesothelioma and or asbestos exposure lung cancer experts.

"If you call us at 800-714-0303, we can typically have you talking with Erik or his colleagues at the law firm Karst von Oiste within minutes. Please don't allow yourself to get financially shortchanged if you have mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer anywhere in Massachusetts." www.karstvonoiste.com/

In addition to making certain a person with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer has direct access to attorney Erik Karst founding partner of the law firm Karst von Oiste the Massachusetts Mesothelioma Victims Center will also do everything possible to help with getting them to the most qualified cancer treatment specialists in Massachusetts. Boston has two of the nation's top hospitals for the treatment of mesothelioma as they would like to discuss anytime at 800-714-0303. http:// Massachusetts.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

For the best possible mesothelioma treatment options in Massachusetts the Massachusetts Mesothelioma Victims Center strongly recommends the following heath care facility with the offer to help a diagnosed victim, or their family get to the right physicians at these hospitals.

* The Brigham and Women's Cancer Center in Boston for their cutting-edge mesothelioma treatment options. http://www.brighamandwomens.org

* Boston, Massachusetts, Massachusetts General Hospital Cancer Center: http://www.massgeneral.org/cancer/

The Massachusetts Mesothelioma Victims Center also wants to emphasize their unsurpassed free services are available to a diagnosed victim of mesothelioma statewide including Boston, Lowell, New Bedford, Worcester, Springfield, or Cambridge. www.karstvonoiste.com/

High-risk work groups for exposure to asbestos in Massachusetts include US Navy Veterans, power plant workers, shipyard workers, maritime workers, oil refinery workers, manufacturing workers, plumbers, welders, electricians, auto mechanics, machinists, or construction workers. Typically, the exposure to asbestos occurred in the 1950's, 1960's, 1970's, or 1980's.

According to the CDC the states indicated with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon.

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health's web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma.

For more information about asbestos exposure lung cancer and mesothelioma please visit the CDC's website on these topics: https://www.atsdr.cdc.gov/asbestos/health_effects_asbestos.html.

