BOSTON, April 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Massachusetts Mesothelioma Victims Center is appealing to a public utility, gas company, electrical utility or waterworks worker with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer anywhere in the state of Massachusetts to call them anytime at 800-714-0303 for direct access to attorney Erik Karst and his colleagues at the law firm of Karst von Oiste. The financial compensation for a utility or energy worker with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer in Massachusetts can be significant but skilled and experienced lawyers will be required. http://Massachusetts.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

According to the Massachusetts Mesothelioma Victims Center, "We want to make certain a person with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer anywhere in Massachusetts receive the very best possible financial compensation results. It is for this reason we strongly recommend the law firm of Karst von Oiste. Please do not fall for Internet ads that suggest 'no lawsuit needed,' or that 'mesothelioma compensation is a result of submitting a claim form.' These suggestions are all total nonsense as we would like to discuss anytime at 800-714-0303." http:// Massachusetts. MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

"Before a public utility worker in Massachusetts with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer in Massachusetts retains the services of a law firm please call us anytime at 800-714-0303 for direct access to attorney Erik Karst and his remarkable colleagues at the law firm of Karst von Oiste." www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about public utilities in Massachusetts please visit the following website: https://docs.digital.mass.gov/dataset/massgis-data-public-utility-service-providers.

High-risk work groups for exposure to asbestos in Massachusetts include US Navy Veterans, power plant workers, shipyard workers, maritime workers, oil refinery workers, manufacturing workers, plumbers, welders, electricians, auto mechanics, machinists, or construction workers. Typically, the exposure to asbestos occurred in the 1950's, 1960's, 1970's, or 1980's.

For the best possible mesothelioma treatment options in Massachusetts the Massachusetts Mesothelioma Victims Center strongly recommends the following heath care facility with the offer to help a diagnosed victim, or their family get to the right physicians at these hospitals.

The Brigham and Women's Cancer Center in Boston for their cutting-edge mesothelioma treatment options. http://www. brighamandwomens.org

The Massachusetts Mesothelioma Victims Center also wants to emphasize their unsurpassed free services are available to a diagnosed victim of mesothelioma statewide including Boston, Lowell, New Bedford, Worcester, Springfield, or Cambridge. For additional information a diagnosed victim or their family members are urged to call the Massachusetts Mesothelioma Victims Center anytime at 800-714-0303. http://massachusetts.mesotheliomavictimscenter.com/

According to the CDC the states indicated with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about mesothelioma, please refer to the National Institutes of Health's web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma.

For more information about asbestos exposure lung cancer and mesothelioma please visit the CDC's website on these topics: https://www.atsdr.cdc.gov/asbestos/health_effects_asbestos.html

