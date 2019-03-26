BOSTON, March 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Massachusetts Mesothelioma Victims Center is one of the best branded sources on the Internet when it comes to the best possible compensation for a US Navy Veteran, or US Navy shipyard worker in Massachusetts who has recently been diagnosed with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer. The group's mission is to make certain someone who served in the US Navy or person who worked at a shipyard anywhere in Massachusetts receives the best financial settlement if they have been diagnosed with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer. They are urging a person like this in Massachusetts to take advantage of their unsurpassed services at 800-714-0303.

In the event the person with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer is too sick to call on their own the Massachusetts Mesothelioma Victims Center is urging their family members to call them anytime at 800-714-0303. One unique service they offer is on the spot access to attorney Erik Karst, founding partner of the law firm Karst von Oiste. The law firm of Karst von Oiste is one of the nation's top mesothelioma/asbestos exposure law firms and they consistently get the best financial compensation results for their clients." http://massachusetts.mesotheliomavictimscenter.com/

The Massachusetts Mesothelioma Victims Center is now providing the following tips to a diagnosed US Navy Veteran or shipyard worker in Massachusetts with confirmed mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer to improve their compensation potential:

"Make a list of as much information about how, when and where you could have been exposed to asbestos. If possible, please list the names of parts, or equipment that contained asbestos.

"In the instance of a US Navy Veteran this list should include the ship, or ships they were assigned to, their rating, or the type of job they had on the ship, along with times when they stayed on their ship if it was in a shipyard undergoing a retrofit or an overhaul."

If the Massachusetts Mesothelioma Victims Center had one other incredibly important suggestion it would be please call them anytime at 800-714-0303 to compare the qualities of the law firm of Karst von Oiste to other law firms in Massachusetts . www.karstvonoiste.com/

High-risk work groups for exposure to asbestos in Massachusetts include US Navy Veterans, power plant workers, shipyard workers, maritime workers, oil refinery workers, manufacturing workers, plumbers, welders, electricians, auto mechanics, machinists, or construction workers. Typically, the exposure to asbestos occurred in the 1950's, 1960's, 1970's, or 1980's.

For the best possible mesothelioma treatment options in Massachusetts the Massachusetts Mesothelioma Victims Center strongly recommends the following heath care facility with the offer to help a diagnosed victim, or their family get to the right physicians at these hospitals.

The Brigham and Women's Cancer Center in Boston for their cutting-edge mesothelioma treatment options. http://www. brighamandwomens.org

The Massachusetts Mesothelioma Victims Center also wants to emphasize their unsurpassed free services are available to a diagnosed victim of mesothelioma statewide including Boston, Lowell, New Bedford, Worcester, Springfield, or Cambridge. For additional information a diagnosed victim or their family members are urged to call the Massachusetts Mesothelioma Victims Center anytime at 800-714-0303. http://massachusetts.mesotheliomavictimscenter.com/

According to the CDC the states indicated with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health's web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma.

