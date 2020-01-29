Massachusetts Nurse of 30 Years Named Medline's First "Works of Heart" Program Honoree

"She truly cares for her patients with the same heart that she cares for family and friends," says Fallon. "She came home after a long shift once and cooked food for an older Greek patient who had no family in the area just to help him feel comfortable. Mom always goes above and beyond to listen, learn and care. She truly leads with her heart."

The Medline Newsroom offers a look at Connie's story at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=euyrlhVuidw&feature=youtu.be.

"Being a nurse is very gratifying. I get to be an advocate for patients and comfort them during some of their most vulnerable times," Crowley expressed. "I do not specifically look for any type of recognition but am extremely touched to receive acknowledgement from the Works of Heart program."

Nominate an Inspirational Healthcare Worker

Medline is continuing to celebrate the countless number of healthcare workers who fearlessly go the distance for those in their care by making the patient the center of everything they do. Each month throughout 2020, Works of Heart will recognize a nominated healthcare worker across the continuum of care who is positively impacting patients, communities and peers. One overall winner will also serve as the inspiration for one of the company's 2021 collectible dolls.

Through December 2020, individuals can visit the Works of Heart website to nominate a healthcare worker they have caught in the act of impact and tell the story of how their heroic acts, both big and small, are improving healthcare in a big way.

About Medline

Medline is a healthcare company: a manufacturer, distributor and solutions provider focused on improving the overall operating performance of healthcare. Medline works with both the country's largest healthcare systems and independent facilities across the continuum of care to provide the clinical and supply chain resources required for long-term financial viability in delivering high quality care. With the size of one of the country's largest companies and the agility of a family-owned business, Medline is able to invest in its customers for the long-term and rapidly respond with customized solutions. Headquartered in Northfield, Ill., Medline has 24,000+ employees worldwide, a fleet of nearly 1,000 trucks and does business in more than 90 countries. Learn more about Medline at www.medline.com.

