"The Massachusetts Nurses Association is excited to announce our endorsement of Deirdre Hall for State Representative," said MNA President Donna Kelly-Williams, an RN at Cambridge Hospital. "Deirdre understands the vital role nurses play in delivering safe, high-quality patient care and will support nurses this fall as we go the ballot to fight for safe patient limits."

The MNA, representing 23,000 members, supports Hall because of her commitment to protect our nurses and her pledge to fight for working families while in the state legislature. Hall, a Rockland resident, is serving her first term on the Rockland Board of Selectmen. She is a South Shore native, a mother of three school-age children, an attorney, and a lifelong public servant—all of which provides her with the experience and commitment to represent the 5th Plymouth District.

"I am honored to receive the endorsement of the Massachusetts Nurses Association in my campaign for the 5th Plymouth District," Hall said. "It is a privilege to stand with our nurses as they keep us and our families safe and healthy. I will be proud to serve as a voice for nurses in the legislature as we fight to enhance safety for our nurses and patients and to improve working conditions."

MassNurses.org │ Facebook.com/MassNurses │ Twitter.com/MassNurses │ Instagram.com/MassNurses

Founded in 1903, the Massachusetts Nurses Association is the largest union of registered nurses in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts. Its 23,000 members advance the nursing profession by fostering high standards of nursing practice, promoting the economic and general welfare of nurses in the workplace, projecting a positive and realistic view of nursing, and by lobbying the Legislature and regulatory agencies on health care issues affecting nurses and the public.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/massachusetts-nurses-association-endorses-deirdre-hall-for-fifth-plymouth-district-state-representative-300632207.html

SOURCE Massachusetts Nurses Association

Related Links

http://www.massnurses.org

