Massachusetts Nurses Association Endorses Jason LaForest for North Adams City Councilor

CANTON, Mass., Sept. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Massachusetts Nurses Association, the state's largest union and professional association for registered nurses and health care professionals, announces its endorsement of Jason LaForest for North Adams City Council.

"We are proud to again endorse Jason LaForest for North Adams City Council," said Donna-Kelly Williams, a registered nurse and President of the MNA. "Jason is committed to the same priorities that drive our nurses at the bedside and in their communities. As a nurse, he knows the importance of advocating for patients as well as extending that support to other community members who are vulnerable and need a strong representative to amplify their voices."

LaForest was born and raised in North Adams. After graduating from Drury High School, he studied Opera, French and Political Science at Potsdam College, the University of Albany and MCLA. He went on to study graduate-level theology at Creighton University and Elms College. Jason became a nurse after volunteering in Haiti after the 2010 earthquake. He is a nurse manager at a local nursing and rehabilitation facility that serves many North Adams residents.

MassNurses.org │ Facebook.com/MassNurses │ Twitter.com/MassNurses │ Instagram.com/MassNurses

Founded in 1903, the Massachusetts Nurses Association is the largest union of registered nurses in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts. Its 23,000 members advance the nursing profession by fostering high standards of nursing practice, promoting the economic and general welfare of nurses in the workplace, projecting a positive and realistic view of nursing, and by lobbying the Legislature and regulatory agencies on health care issues affecting nurses and the public.

SOURCE Massachusetts Nurses Association

Related Links

http://www.massnurses.org

