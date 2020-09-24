Massachusetts Nurses Association Endorses Joe Biden for President of the United States

CANTON, Mass., Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Massachusetts Nurses Association (MNA), a 23,000-member union of nurses and healthcare professionals – the largest and most effective voice on nursing and healthcare in the Commonwealth since its founding in 1903 – has endorsed Joe Biden for President of the United States.

The 29-member MNA Board of Directors – consisting of nurses and healthcare professionals elected by their MNA colleagues statewide – endorsed former U.S. Vice President and former longtime U.S. Senator Joe Biden because he represents strong, empathetic leadership that will bring our country through the COVID-19 pandemic and empower positive social and economic progress for every American.

"Nurses and healthcare professionals trust Joe Biden to care for and keep all Americans safe during the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond," said MNA President and RN Donna Kelly-Williams. "Joe Biden and his running mate Senator Kamala Harris have strived during their years of public service to represent people rather than powerful interests, to seek equal justice and to advocate for the common good.

"As frontline caregivers, we see the terrible impact of our profit-driven healthcare system," Kelly-Williams said. "As healthcare professionals, we know that the science and standards behind our clinical practice matter and we know Joe Biden supports those standards.

"Joe Biden has pledged to make it easier and more affordable for all Americans to receive the healthcare they need. We support Biden because he wants to make healthcare more equitable. Nurses trust Biden because he personally knows the toll that illness can take on a family and is against the current administration's plan to strip protections from vulnerable patients and boost the salaries of enormously wealth healthcare executives."

State Rep. Claire Cronin, D-Easton, was chosen to represent Massachusetts in nominating Biden as the Democratic candidate for U.S. President.

"Joe Biden knows how much we all rely on our frontline caregivers and never has that been clearer than in these unprecedented times," Rep. Cronin said. "Joe also knows how much nurses and healthcare professionals rely on their unions, which is why he is thrilled to receive the endorsement of the Massachusetts Nurses Association.

"As the largest union and professional association of registered nurses and healthcare professionals in the Commonwealth, the MNA represents the people working at the bedside, caring for us and our families," Cronin said. "As President of the United States, Joe Biden will fight for these workers and their patients every single day."

