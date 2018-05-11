Massachusetts Nurses Association Endorses Representative Michael Capuano for Re-Election

"The MNA, representing 23,000 members, supports Rep. Capuano based on his record of fighting for universal health care, supporting working families and standing with nurses, patients and their families," said MNA President Donna Kelly-Williams, an RN at Cambridge Hospital. "The Congressman has always been a strong advocate for the Seventh Congressional District and we are thrilled to have his support as we move forward with our effort to bring safe patient limits to all Massachusetts hospital units."

Rep. Capuano has pledged his support for The Patient Safety Act, a November 2018 ballot initiative that will improve patient safety in Massachusetts hospitals by setting a safe maximum limit on the number of patients assigned to a nurse at one time. The law will help reduce errors, injuries, re-admissions and patient deaths while providing flexibility to hospitals to adjust nurses' patient assignments based on specific patient needs. A recent survey of Massachusetts nurses shows that 86 percent support safe patient limits.

Last July, Rep. Capuano joined the more than 1,000 registered nurses on strike from Tufts Medical Center at a rally and called on the hospital to reach a fair and equitable agreement. The nurses and the hospital settled a contract last fall that benefits patients, nurses, Tufts and the public.

"We are proud to endorse Congressman Capuano in his re-election bid," Kelly-Williams said. "We know from experience that the Congressman supports and has fought to preserve the rights we have as workers to join together to improve our working conditions and thereby strengthen our communities."

"Nurses are on the front lines taking care of working families every day, and I'm proud to receive the MNA's endorsement," said Rep. Capuano. "President Trump's dangerous policies are rolling back the achievements we've accomplished on protecting families, supporting nurses, and bringing health care to all. I'll continue to fight against these policies, and will keep ensuring our communities receive the care they need. Nurses and families deserve our full support, and I'll keep working until health care in America is a universal right, not a privilege."

Rep. Capuano strongly supports universal health care coverage and is a proud sponsor of H.R. 676, the Expanded and Improved Medicare for All Act. Rep. Capuano co-founded the bipartisan House Caucus on Community Health Centers; over the last decade, enrollment in community health centers has more than doubled. He also successfully restored funding for the Boston Steps program, which provides resources for chronic disease management and prevention, and led congressional efforts to increase funding for the Ryan White program, an initiative dedicated to caring for those living with HIV and AIDS.

Rep. Capuano also recognizes the need for equity in health care: he is a champion of the Boston Public Health Commission's REACH initiative, which uses federal seed money to mobilize community health education and empowerment and increase diagnostic screenings in underserved neighborhoods. Rep. Capuano successfully restored funding for the Boston Steps program, which provides resources for chronic disease management and prevention, particularly in areas where significant health disparities persist.

Rep. Capuano is in his ninth term and has represented the Seventh Congressional District since 1998.

Founded in 1903, the Massachusetts Nurses Association is the largest union of registered nurses in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts. Its 23,000 members advance the nursing profession by fostering high standards of nursing practice, promoting the economic and general welfare of nurses in the workplace, projecting a positive and realistic view of nursing, and by lobbying the Legislature and regulatory agencies on health care issues affecting nurses and the public.

