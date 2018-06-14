Massachusetts Nurses Association Endorses Sabrina Heisey in 36th Middlesex District State Representative Race

"We need more people like Sabrina in state government," said MNA President Donna Kelly Williams, a registered nurse at Cambridge Hospital. "Sabrina supports the issues that matter most to nurses and their patients – expanding access to quality health care and ensuring that patients receive the care they are entitled to when they are in the hospital."

In 2017 Heisey was elected to the Dracut School Committee, where she has focused on adequately funding public education and addressing the high out-of-pocket costs families face for school activities. A mother of six, Heisey is also a founder of the Greater Lowell League of Women Voters.

"I have worked in hospitals for more than a decade and I believe nurses are the hardest working, most dedicated front line staff," Heisey said. "I am thrilled to have the support of the Massachusetts Nurses Association. They truly care about their patients, the family of the patient, high quality care and patient safety."

The 36th Middlesex District is comprised of the towns of Dracut and Tyngsborough.

Founded in 1903, the Massachusetts Nurses Association is the largest union of registered nurses in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts. Its 23,000 members advance the nursing profession by fostering high standards of nursing practice, promoting the economic and general welfare of nurses in the workplace, projecting a positive and realistic view of nursing, and by lobbying the Legislature and regulatory agencies on health care issues affecting nurses and the public.

