Massachusetts Nurses Association Endorses Sheila Gilmour for Greenfield Mayor

GREENFIELD, Mass., Sept. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Massachusetts Nurses Association, the state's largest union and professional association for registered nurses and health care professionals, announces its endorsement of Sheila Gilmour for Mayor of Greenfield.

"As a registered nurse who cares for patients in Greenfield and an advocate for the most vulnerable people in our communities, I support Sheila Gilmour for Mayor of Greenfield," said Donna Stern, a psychiatric nurse at Baystate Franklin Medical Center and Chair of the MNA Bargaining Committee. "Sheila always stands with our nurses when we fight for safe patient care at Franklin Medical Center. Sheila has been a strong voice in our coalition to preserve local mental health care. Her passion and energy mean she will help us make our community a better place."

"I deeply respect the MNA's commitment to my neighbors, both nurses and patients alike, and their tireless efforts to improve healthcare in our community," Sheila Gilmour said. I am honored and humbled to have their support in my bid for Mayor of Greenfield."

Sheila currently serves on the Greenfield City Council, representing Precinct 6. She is a U.S. Air Force veteran with a bachelor's degree in Social and Behavioral Science and a master's degree in Public Policy and Administration from the University of Massachusetts Amherst. Sheila has served in several leadership positions with the University Staff Association (USA), part of the Massachusetts Teachers Association. She is an active volunteer in our community, as are her husband, Eric, and their three sons who attend Greenfield Public Schools.

"Sheila Gilmour knows and supports the complex, dedicated care nurses provide to patients every day in Greenfield and throughout Massachusetts," said Donna-Kelly Williams, a registered nurse and President of the MNA. "Sheila is committed to the top priorities of nurses, including addressing the epidemic of violence in healthcare and ensuring safe patient limits that provide every hospital patient in Massachusetts the quality care they deserve."

Founded in 1903, the Massachusetts Nurses Association is the largest union of registered nurses in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts. Its 23,000 members advance the nursing profession by fostering high standards of nursing practice, promoting the economic and general welfare of nurses in the workplace, projecting a positive and realistic view of nursing, and by lobbying the Legislature and regulatory agencies on health care issues affecting nurses and the public.

