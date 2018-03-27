Massachusetts Nurses Association Endorses State Sen. Walter F. Timilty for Re-Election

The MNA, representing 23,000 members, supports Timilty because of his record of fighting for patients during his time in both the state's House of Representatives and Senate. Last year, Sen. Timilty led a successful effort in the Senate to establish a process for enforcing a law passed in 2014 that set a limit on the amount of patients a nurse could care for at one time in the state's Intensive Care Units. He has also been a strong advocate for funding the state's public hospitals, including the Papas Rehabilitation Hospital for Children in Canton.

"The Massachusetts Nurses Association is thrilled to endorse state Sen. Walter Timilty in his re-election bid," said MNA President Donna Kelly-Williams, an RN at Cambridge Hospital. "Walter has always been a strong supporter of safe patient care and frontline nurses in Massachusetts. We are lucky to have him in the state Senate fighting for safe RN-to-patient staffing limits, safer working conditions for nurses and access to affordable, quality healthcare."

"I am honored to accept the endorsement of the Massachusetts Nurses Association," Timilty said. "In my work in the state Senate, it is a privilege to stand with our nurses as they keep us and our families safe and healthy. Nurses are truly some of the most selfless people I know and I am proud to serve as their voice in the legislature as we fight to enhance patient safety and working conditions."

Sen. Timilty is seeking a second term in the state Senate representing Avon, Canton, Milton, Randolph, Stoughton and West Bridgewater, as well as parts of Braintree, Sharon, Easton and East Bridgewater.

Founded in 1903, the Massachusetts Nurses Association is the largest union of registered nurses in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts. Its 23,000 members advance the nursing profession by fostering high standards of nursing practice, promoting the economic and general welfare of nurses in the workplace, projecting a positive and realistic view of nursing, and by lobbying the Legislature and regulatory agencies on health care issues affecting nurses and the public.

