Massachusetts Nurses Association Endorses Strong Slate of Worcester Candidates for Preliminary Election

CANTON, Mass., Aug. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Massachusetts Nurses Association, the state's largest union and professional association for registered nurses and health care professionals, announces the endorsement of a strong and compassionate group of candidates running for office in the September 10 preliminary election in Worcester.

"Like registered nurses, our endorsed candidates have committed themselves to fighting for those who need help the most," said MNA President and RN Donna Kelly-Williams. "They understand the vital role nurses play in delivering safe, high-quality patient care and have pledged to support efforts to protect and improve that care."

"We can do incredible things for our patients and our communities when we stand together," said RN Eileen Recore, a Worcester resident and member of the MNA Political Action Committee. "The candidates we have endorsed understand the priority nurses place on addressing the most pressing health, economic and social needs of our community members and have the courage and determination necessary to tackle these issues in a serious, lasting way."

MNA-Endorsed Worcester Candidates

Joe Petty – Mayor of Worcester and City Councilor-at-Large (Re-endorsement)

Moe Bergman – City Councilor-at-Large (Re-endorsement)

Etel Haxhiaj – City Councilor-at-Large

Khrystian King – City Councilor-at-Large (Re-endorsement)

Chantel Bethea – School Committee

Jermoh Kamara – School Committee

Tracy O'Connell Novick – School Committee

Cara Berg Powers – School Committee

Founded in 1903, the Massachusetts Nurses Association is the largest union of registered nurses in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts. Its 23,000 members advance the nursing profession by fostering high standards of nursing practice, promoting the economic and general welfare of nurses in the workplace, projecting a positive and realistic view of nursing, and by lobbying the Legislature and regulatory agencies on health care issues affecting nurses and the public.

