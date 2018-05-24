Massachusetts Nursing Home, Chicopee Gardens, Honors Local EMS With Barbecue Lunch

"We at Chicopee Gardens are grateful for our first responders who serve our local communities each day," said Avi Rosenbloom. "This barbeque is our way of saying thank you and will go a long way in building lasting relationships with our bravest and finest."

This is the 44th annual EMS Week. President Gerald Ford authorized EMS Week in 1974 to recognize the important work emergency medical services personnel do in communities around the country.

About Chicopee Gardens

Chicopee Gardens is a 68-bed nursing home located in Chicopee, Massachusetts. Our family-like facility is all on one level and offers both short-term rehabilitation and long-term care.

About Priority Healthcare Group

Priority Healthcare Group (PHG) is a leading provider of rehabilitation and skilled nursing services; serving Pennsylvania, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, and Vermont. Founded by owners, David Gamzeh and Akiva Glatzer, PHG is committed to meeting the unique needs of each community by providing the highest level of nursing and rehabilitation care.

