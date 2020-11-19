Massachusetts Organizations Honored for Efforts to Expand Adoption of Electric Vehicles in the Commonwealth

BOSTON, Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A diverse group of companies and higher education institutions from across Massachusetts have been recognized for steps they have taken to expand the use of electric vehicles (EVs) in their communities and across the state.

The Third Annual MassEVolves Recognition Ceremony was held on November 18, 2020, highlighting Massachusetts leaders in EV adoption. The virtual event was co-hosted by Recharge America, the Massachusetts Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs (EEA), and the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection (MassDEP). Videos from the event are accessible at massevolves.org/2020-recognition-event .

"The work you are all doing is critical to the future of the Commonwealth and critical to us making this important transition" to the state's goal of reaching zero net emissions by 2050, EEA Secretary Kathleen Theoharides said in thanking the participants. "A key piece of bending our emissions curve" will be electric vehicles, she said.

To receive recognition, MassEVolves participants create and execute an EV Action Plan that outlines steps they are taking to help Massachusetts residents gain greater access to electric vehicles, which may include installing EV chargers, holding educational events, and more.

The participants recognized for the 2020 MassEVolves program are based in communities across Massachusetts. In alphabetical order, they are:

Analog Devices

AstraZeneca

Bard College at Simon's Rock

Boston University

Braintree Electric Light Department

Bristol Community College

EMD Serono Research

Energy New England

Hampshire College

Holyoke Community College

Millipore Sigma

Tufts University

University of Massachusetts Amherst

University of Massachusetts Dartmouth

University of Massachusetts Boston

University of Massachusetts Medical School

Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution

Worcester Polytechnic Institute

Worcester State University

"We congratulate each of our 2020 MassEVolves Honorees for the work they've done and the commitments they've made toward the adoption of electric vehicles in Massachusetts," said Kirk Brown, CEO of Recharge America. "The initiatives undertaken by MassEVolves participants will benefit their employees, customers, and all residents of the Commonwealth for the years and decades to come."

Increasing the number of electric vehicles in Massachusetts is expected to revitalize local economies in Massachusetts and across the country. Recharge America has shown that EVs can deliver over $1,000 per year per vehicle in local economic development benefit to communities where they reside.

About MassEVolves: MassEVolves is a statewide initiative conducted by Recharge America in partnership with the Massachusetts Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs and the Department of Environmental Protection. More information about the MassEVolves program is at massevolves.org .

About Recharge America: Recharge America is a national nonprofit that recognizes leadership action and mobilizes communities in support of electric vehicles (EVs.) We envision a country that embraces clean transportation for all of us to help ignite community-based innovation and expand economic opportunity. To learn more, visit Recharge-America.org .

