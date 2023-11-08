Massachusetts School Leaders and Policymakers Gather to Address Education Equity at Summit Hosted by OneGoal

News provided by

OneGoal

08 Nov, 2023, 12:00 ET

BOSTON, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OneGoal is hosting its 2023 Partnership Summit, a one-day event bringing together Massachusetts' education community, including practitioners, policymakers, administrators, philanthropists, and community members from across the Commonwealth.

The Summit aims to share perspectives and address the greatest challenges impacting students today. The focus is advancing equity in Massachusetts's secondary-to-postsecondary pipeline and asks, "How can we live up to our reputation as the nation's education leader?"

Secretary of Education for Massachusetts Dr. Patrick Tutwiler will be among the event's keynote speakers, including Tides Center executive director Dr. Lisa Jackson, Boston University professor and researcher Dr. Jerry Whitmore, and additional educators, students, and others. Summit attendees will engage in interactive workshops and can connect with a diverse group of education professionals.

The Summit is on Thursday, November 16, from 10:30 to 3:30 at the Babson Executive Conference Center on 1 Snyder Drive in Babson Park. Visit OneGoal.org for more information or to be added to the registration waitlist for the OneGoal Massachusetts Partnership Summit.

About OneGoal
OneGoal transforms postsecondary advising and support so that every student can define their own future. Together with our partners, we're building a movement to close the opportunity gap. We work side-by-side with partner schools and districts to build their knowledge and capacity. The result is more equitable and effective support for all students. Our unique approach, honed over 15 years, prioritizes strong human relationships. And it's proven to deliver real student impact. 82% of OneGoal high school graduates enroll in a postsecondary institution, and 73% of those who enroll persist one year after high school. An independent study by the University of Chicago found that OneGoal students are about 40% more likely to earn their postsecondary degrees than students from similar backgrounds.

SOURCE OneGoal

