Massachusetts Stations Not Performing Vehicle Inspections April 5th and 6th

SHREWSBURY, Mass., April 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Applus Technologies, Inc., provides the following update on the status of restoring full operations for the Massachusetts Vehicle Check program.

At this time, we anticipate the stations will not be performing inspections April 5th and 6th. We currently are in stage one of a three-phase process that progresses from Remediation to Restoration and System Testing to, finally, Go-Live and Post- Go-Live Support. Throughout these phases, the Applus and RMV technology experts will be working together to ensure that every aspect is fully reviewed and evaluated to ensure a safe and secure return to Program testing in the Go-Live and Post- Go-Live third and final phase.

Additional information and updates will be posted to www.MAVehicleCheck.com.

-END-

SOURCE Applus Technologies, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.mavehiclecheck.com/

