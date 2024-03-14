MASSACHUSETTS TO HOST INAUGURAL CLIMATECH SUMMIT

GLOBAL GATHERING OF CLIMATE & TECH LEADERS TO BE HELD IN BOSTON PLAYS TO THE STRENGTH OF MASSACHUSETTS AS EPICENTER OF CLIMATE TECHNOLOGY INNOVATION, INVESTMENT, AND BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT

BOSTON, March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Massachusetts will host the inaugural edition of ClimaTech, a new, global leadership conference focused on innovation and bringing new technologies to market to combat the climate crisis and spur economic growth.

The event will be staged at MGM Music Hall at Fenway, House of Blues, and the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and will run from June 3-5, 2024. By day, ClimaTech will feature a series of debates, fireside chats, keynotes, and panels from leading experts who sit at the intersection of the climate crisis and technology as well as influencers from the broad arena of popular culture. Additionally, ClimaTech will also produce a start-up exposition showcasing best-in-class, climate-related technologies. By night, events will include an opening night reception at iconic Fenway Park; and an event celebrating tech-driven innovation at the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library.

"Massachusetts is the premier place to host the first-ever ClimaTech," said Governor Maura Healey. "We have the best institutions and entrepreneurs innovating in the climate-tech space and creating clean energy jobs from Cape Cod to the Berkshires, coupled with our commitment to lower greenhouse gas emissions that sets an example for the rest of the country and the world. We look forward to hosting world leaders focused on this important, growing part of the economy and fostering meaningful progress in achieving our climate goals."

ClimaTech is privately funded by the business community led by Founding Partner, National Grid.

"Massachusetts has a history of matching the urgency of the moment with the know-how to get results," said Lisa Wieland, New England President, National Grid. "National Grid is proud to be a founding member of ClimaTech. We look forward to deepening our engagement with other leaders and organizations to build a clean, fair, and affordable energy future."

Additional inaugural ClimaTech Partners include GE Vernova, Fenway Sports Group, Live Nation, Hydro-Québec with additional support from the ANA CMO Global Growth Council, Boston Calling, and the United Talent Agency.

"Investing into the futures of ourselves and our loved ones begins with a sense of urgency around planning and taking action on climate change," said Boston Mayor Michelle Wu. "Today's technological resources and innovative minds are a source of hope to bring about this needed change."

"Innovation knows no borders and we will leverage our strengths here at home as a magnet to attract the most talented and impactful thinkers engaged in the fight to save our planet," said Massachusetts' Secretary of Economic Development, Yvonne Hao, who, along with other members of the Healey-Driscoll administration, is assisting with the launch of ClimaTech.

"Hosting the inaugural ClimaTech summit is an incredible opportunity to show global climate leaders how Massachusetts is uniquely qualified to be the climate innovation lab for the world," said Massachusetts Clean Energy Center CEO Dr. Emily Reichert. "We're pioneering new industries and developing cutting-edge technologies that will power a healthier future, create high-quality jobs, and ensure a sustainable future for our community."

The ClimaTech program will be guided by regional and global partners leading the energy transition, including Harvard, MIT, UMass, UK-based Ad Net Zero, We Are All Human, Gold House, the ANA Global CMO Growth Council, and Scope3.

A two-tiered Advisory Council, in concert representing regional and global experts, will shape the ClimaTech agenda. The regional advisory board includes the Northeast Clean Energy Council, Massachusetts Clean Energy Center, the Black Economic Council of Massachusetts, Greentown Labs, Meet Boston, and ClimateHaven. An adjunct ClimaTech Global Advisory Board is co-chaired by Raja Rajamannar who serves as President of the World Federation of Advertisers where he has led the launch of such initiatives as the Planet Pledge. He also serves as Mastercard's Global Chief Marketing and Communications Officer. Joining Rajamannar as co-chair is We Are All Human Founder, Claudia Romo Edelman.

"Massachusetts and the Northeast are leading the way in the climate economy," said NECEC President Joe Curtatone. "ClimaTech will shine a spotlight on the Commonwealth and bring together the brightest minds from around the world working in the climate economy."

"ClimaTech is a natural extension of Emerald's commitment to sustainability and the evolution of Advertising Week's long-time global leadership on harnessing the power and influence of our industry to advance the climate crisis agenda," said Emerald President & CEO, Hervé Sedky.

ClimaTech is owned and produced by Emerald, a leading producer of live events including Advertising Week, and the Boston-based Novus Group led by former Boston City Councilor Paul Scapicchio.

Further information can be found at www.climatech2024.com .

