Massage Envy Announces Scholarship Sweepstakes Recipients

Five monthly winners receive $2,500 scholarship to attend massage school of their choice

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Massage Envy, the #1 provider of massage across its franchise network, and a national leader in skin care, announced the recipients of its March 2026 Massage Envy National Scholarship Sweepstakes for Massage Therapists.

Since launching the program in 2022, Massage Envy Franchising has awarded $825,000 in scholarships to 330 students pursuing careers in massage therapy — helping remove barriers to education and support the next generation of massage therapists.

The March 2026 recipients are:

Andrea D.

Magan B.

Crystal H.

Thaddea C.

Ray T.

"Students entering the massage therapy field bring a level of passion and commitment that continues to move the industry forward in a meaningful way," said Todd Schrader, CEO of Massage Envy Franchising. "The Massage Envy brand is proud to support that growth as these talented individuals build the skills and confidence needed for long-term success."

To be eligible to enter for a chance to receive a scholarship, entrants must be of legal age in their state. Entrants only need to enter once. To learn more about the scholarship program or to enter, please go to www.massageenvy.com/scholarship. Scholarship recipients do not have to work at a Massage Envy franchised location upon graduation from massage school.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Open to legal residents of the 50 U.S./D.C. residents, 18+ (residents of AL & NE who must be 19+ or residents of MS who must be 21+) and have not been confirmed as a winner in a Massage Envy Sweepstakes in the last twenty-four months as of date of entry. See Official Rules at massageenvy.com/scholarship for entry periods, odds, prize description, limitations, and complete details. Sweepstakes begin January 2, 2026, and ends December 31, 2026. Sponsor: Massage Envy Franchising, LLC, 14350 N 87th St Ste 200, Scottsdale, AZ 85260.

About Massage Envy

Massage Envy, based in Scottsdale, Arizona, is a national franchisor and does not independently own or operate any of the Massage Envy franchised locations nationwide. The Massage Envy franchise network, through its franchise locations, is a leading provider of premium skin care offerings and massage services. The Massage Envy brand was founded in 2002 and began offering skin care services in 2008. The brand has franchise locations in 49 states that have together delivered more than 235 million services across its skin care and body care offerings. For more information, visit www.MassageEnvy.com or follow @MassageEnvy on Instagram, X, and Facebook.

SOURCE Massage Envy