Massage Envy Introduces The Power of Pause -- a Creative Campaign Celebrating the Role of Intentional Self-Care in Everyday Life

As Massage Envy franchised locations surpass 240 million services delivered, the brand launches a campaign featuring real people in real-life settings

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Massage Envy, a national leader in skin care and the nation's No. 1 provider of massage in the U.S. collectively across its franchise network, today introduced The Power of Pause, a new creative campaign designed to reframe taking time for self-care as a purposeful part of everyday wellness.

The launch comes as the Massage Envy brand celebrates a major milestone, with its U.S. franchised locations collectively completing more than 240 million massage, skin care, and stretch services since the brand was established in 2002.

"For more than two decades, the Massage Envy brand has helped make self-care more accessible to millions of people who want it to be part of their routine," said Todd Schrader, CEO of Massage Envy Franchising. "The Power of Pause builds on that foundation with a fresh creative platform for showing the meaningful role intentional self-care can play in everyday life."

Rather than focusing on pause as a break from life, the campaign positions pause as time with purpose — a way to reset, recharge and return to life feeling more ready for what comes next. It also builds on the brand's "Where Better Begins" messaging and continued evolution toward more personalized, results-driven services that support how members and guests want to feel and function in everyday life.

Filmed in and around Austin and Wimberley, Texas, the campaign features real people, not actors, in settings connected to their actual work, routines, practices, and communities, and reflects the personal and professional experiences of the individuals shown.

The campaign evokes the pace and pressure of modern life, moving through the demands of work, family, creativity, leadership and community before shifting into moments of intentional pause through massage, skin care and stretch services at Massage Envy franchised locations.

"The decision to use real people was central to the integrity of the campaign," said Mary Landry, Vice President of Creative Services for Massage Envy Franchising. "We wanted the work to feel grounded in real lives and real responsibilities, because that is where the need to pause actually exists."

The individuals featured reflect the many ways the friction in day-to-day life is held in the body and the mind: a conductor using his whole body to lead an orchestra, a chef moving through the pace and heat of a kitchen, a furniture maker shaping wood by hand, a sonographer focused on patient care, a boxing coach creating space for women and girls, and a botanical studio manager balancing physical work, family and creativity.

The creative brings immediacy to the build-up before the pause, using fast cuts, pacing and music to evoke the motion, strain, focus, and responsibility people carry through the day before giving way to a long exhale — and a quiet moment of self-care that creates space to reset.

"This campaign is about helping people see pause as part of everyday life, not something separate from it," Landry said. "People are busy, and when they make time for self-care, that time has to feel worthwhile — whether that value comes from how they feel when they walk out, the relationships they build with their service providers, or the routine they create over time."

A 90-second director's cut offering a fuller look at how The Power of Pause brings the campaign concept to life is available here.

About Massage Envy

Massage Envy, based in Scottsdale, Arizona, is a national franchisor and does not independently own or operate any of the Massage Envy franchised locations nationwide. The Massage Envy franchise network, through its franchise locations, is a leading provider of premium skin care offerings and massage services. The Massage Envy brand was founded in 2002 and began offering skin care services in 2008. Franchise locations have together delivered more than 240 million services across its skin care and body care offerings.

SOURCE Massage Envy