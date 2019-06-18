Massage Envy Selects Buxton to be Real Estate Analytics Partner

FORT WORTH, Texas, June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Massage Envy, the leading provider of therapeutic massage, assisted stretching and skin care services across its franchise network, has selected Buxton to provide analytics to guide the brand's strategic real estate decisions. Buxton will provide insights into the brand's nationwide growth strategy and network optimization opportunities.

"Massage Envy's rapid growth to more than 1,150 independently owned and operated locations since 2002 is a testament to the hard work of our outstanding franchisees and to our powerful mission of helping our members feel their best," said Tim Weiderhoft, vice president of franchise development for Massage Envy. "Buxton's analytics will provide valuable insights as we embark on the next stage of growth."

As a Buxton client, Massage Envy will have access to the web-based Buxton Analytics Platform, which will allow the brand to evaluate potential sites, visualize market data and run reports to support its growth strategy. Massage Envy will also leverage Buxton's strategic relationship with CoStar to integrate findings of Buxton's analysis into the CoStar Suite. The integration will allow Massage Envy to streamline its real estate search process by searching for available real estate in Buxton-recommended trade areas.

"The Buxton team is excited to support Massage Envy's strategic initiatives," said Tim White, senior vice president at Buxton. "We look forward to helping the Massage Envy team to maximize each location investment, optimize the current real estate portfolio and improve the efficiency of the brand's real estate processes."

About Massage Envy

Massage Envy, based in Scottsdale, Arizona, is a national franchisor and, through its franchise locations, is the leading provider of therapeutic massage and skincare services. The Massage Envy franchise system is, collectively, the largest employer of massage therapists and estheticians, with more than 35,000 dedicated wellness professionals that provide best-in-class service to over 1.65 million members. Founded in 2002, Massage Envy has more than 1,150 franchise locations in 49 states that have together delivered more than 100 million massages and facials.

For more information, visit www.massageenvy.com, or follow us on Twitter @MassageEnvy and Facebook www.facebook.com/MassageEnvy.

About Buxton

Buxton is the industry leader in customer analytics. Our analytics reveal who your customers are, where more potential customers are located and the value of each customer. More than 5,000 clients in the retail, restaurant, healthcare, private equity, and public sectors have relied on our insights to guide their growth strategies.

For more information, visit www.buxtonco.com.

Contacts: Katie Russell Tom Collins Buxton Massage Envy Franchising (817) 332-3681 (480) 366-4160 krussell@buxtonco.com press@massageenvy.com

SOURCE Buxton

Related Links

http://www.buxtonco.com

