Massage Heights Announces CG Funk as the Latest Addition to its Executive Lineup

Funk comes to Massage Heights with over 25 years of experience in the spa, beauty and franchise industries. Her experience includes executive leadership, franchising, public relations, employee acquisition and development, product and service development, training and learning, school administration, teaching and motivational speaking.

"Massage therapists and estheticians are the heart of our brand and having someone who can steer the recruitment and retention strategies to enhance the culture of Massage Heights is paramount to our success. I'm confident having a leader of CG's caliber will prove to greatly impact our growth and sustainability," said Susan Boresow, President and CEO of Massage Heights. "CG brings a passion for the massage and spa industry that is unmatched, with vast knowledge and experience which will key in shaping the future of Massage Heights."

Prior to joining Massage Heights, Funk operated a boutique spa consulting business, working with companies in the wellness, spa and beauty sectors.



Before this, Funk was the Vice President of Industry Relations and Product Development for Massage Envy Franchising overseeing operations standards and procedures, product and service development, vendor relations, franchisee development and training, employee engagement and public relations outreach within the beauty, wellness and spa industries. She also played a key role in three brand acquisition sales during her ten-year tenure.

"First and foremost, I am a massage therapist and have held a license to practice for 30 years. I hold a deep belief in the healing power of therapeutic touch provided through massage and skincare services. I greatly respect the work of massage therapists and estheticians and know that, through their skilled hands and compassionate hearts, they make a difference every day in health and well-being of our guests," said Funk. "I am so honored to be joining the Massage Heights leadership team and look forward to working with the national office and franchisees to create a profitable and positive future."



In her new role, Funk will lead the efforts and planning of company-wide strategies and programs relating to recruiting, retention and promoting a positive and rewarding employee culture to support the Massage Heights brand, its franchisees and their staff.



By leveraging partnerships with leading organizations, initiatives and experts in the field, Funk and the Massage Heights team have their sights set on restructuring the narrative surrounding a career in the spa and wellness industry and seeing the franchises grow to new levels and new markets along the way.



About Massage Heights

Massage Heights is a family-owned massage and wellness franchise dedicated to elevating the lives of others by providing Members and Guests with professional, affordable and resort-quality massage, skincare and wellness services. Since its founding in 2004, Massage Heights has grown from a single Retreat in San Antonio, Texas, to over 120 Retreat locations across the U.S. and Canada. For more information about Massage Heights and its franchise opportunities, please visit MassageHeightsFranchise.com.

