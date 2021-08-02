Massage Heights Expands Executive Team

"Scott Schubiger is the perfect person to serve as our first Chief Development Officer, as he joins our team with a proven track record of success when it comes to developing and growing franchise concepts," said Susan Boresow, President and CEO of Massage Heights. "As we gear up to achieve significant growth in the coming years, we are thrilled to have Scott on our team, knowing he'll be a big part of moving the brand forward."

Schubiger comes to Massage Heights with nearly 20 years of experience in the franchise industry. Most recently, Schubiger served as the Vice President, Franchise Development and Real Estate at LunchBox Wax. Throughout his executive career, Schubiger has held leadership positions with ZGrowth Partners, Lift Brands (Snap Fitness), Rita's Ice Franchise Company, Hewlett-Packard, Realogy Corporation, Cisco Systems and Maritz.

"The size of the industry combined with the extent to which Massage Heights is positioned for growth makes it a very exciting time to be joining this leadership team and well-established brand," said Scott Schubiger, CDO of Massage Heights. "Together with Susan and the rest of the team, I look forward to serving our franchisees and doubling our presence over the next few years."

In addition to Schubiger, CEO Susan Boresow has also brought Donald McConnell and Jim Graham onto the leadership team at Massage Heights. With 30 years of franchise experience between the two of them, McConnell will serve as the new Director of Field Support and Graham as a Franchise Business Consultant and Senior Data Analyst.

These new hires will allow Massage Heights to continue to expand and better serve both its current and future franchisees. Bringing these industry veterans on board is a giant leap forward for the brand, stemming from its continued franchise growth and systemwide success across North America.

In addition to the team expansions, Massage Heights board member David Humphrey has recently been named Second Vice Chairman of the International Franchise Association (IFA), the world's largest membership organization for franchisors, franchisees and franchise suppliers.

About Massage Heights

Massage Heights is a family-owned massage and wellness franchise dedicated to elevating the lives of others by providing Members and Guests with professional, affordable and resort-quality massage, skincare and wellness services. Since its founding in 2004, Massage Heights has grown from a single Retreat in San Antonio, Texas, to over 120 Retreat locations across the U.S. and Canada. For more information about Massage Heights and its franchise opportunities, please visit MassageHeightsFranchise.com.

