Massage Heights Grows Canadian Footprint with Grand Opening in Alberta

Massage Heights

06 Sep, 2023, 13:42 ET

Master Franchisees Open 11th Location in Canada as the Sibling Duo Continues to Expand Throughout Canada

CALGARY, AB, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Massage Heights, a leading massage and wellness franchise, announces further expansion into the Canadian market with the opening of its 11th retreat in the country. The retreat is located at 70 Shawville Blvd SE, Unit 248 in Calgary, and officially opened their doors on Friday, September 1. Massage Heights Alberta will provide an elevated experience for those in the Calgary community through offerings.

Leading the charge of Massage Heights' growth in Canada are master franchisees, Will and Zach Carter. The brothers began their journey with the brand when their father became one of the originals investors in Massage Heights Canada. After years of running the business, their father asked them to join and eventually take over the entrepreneurial venture. The brothers, having a sink or swim mentality, dove in headfirst and now are opening their first Massage Heights location since they took over the portfolio.

"At my core, and the core of our business, is helping people and we are able to do that every single day at our Retreats," said Will Carter. "This is our family's legacy – and Massage Heights provided us with the foundation and tools to bring wellness to Canada. As we open this new location, I can't wait to see how this type of therapeutic relief makes a positive impact on our community members."

Having learned invaluable lessons from their entrepreneurial-minded parents, the brothers have set out to continue to grow their family's legacy across Canada. An instrumental tool in their success with the brand is the highly skilled team they have built who all align with the Carter's core values, as well as those of Massage Heights.

To celebrate, the brothers will be hosting a grand opening event at the end of September. Leading up to their formal grand opening, the Carters will also offer a special membership promotion throughout September where each new member will be entered into a weekly drawing to receive an upgraded membership.

"International growth will continue to play a key role in our overall franchise development strategy as we look toward our next era of success," said Susan Boresow, President & CEO of Massage Heights. "The Carter family have been ideal franchise partners, embodying a deep passion and unwavering commitment to health and wellness.  We are thrilled to have them spearheading our expansion in Canada and look forward to seeing them elevate the lives of more community members through massage therapy."

Company leadership has identified Canada as a target growth market in addition to the various U.S. territories currently available. As the multi-billion-dollar industry remains primed for increased growth, Massage Heights offers a turnkey business opportunity backed by unmatched support.

Massage Heights is currently seeking single and multi-unit operators to join its growing brand. To learn about Massage Heights franchise opportunities, visit https://www.massageheightsfranchise.com/.

About Massage Heights
The massage franchise started in 2004 and has grown to more than 115 Retreats throughout North America by providing personalized wellness treatment options through therapeutic massage and skincare services. Massage Heights is a massage and wellness franchise dedicated to elevating the lives of others by providing Members and Guests with professional, affordable and resort-quality massage, skincare and wellness services.

