Massage Heights Honors Guests and Members Nationwide in Celebration of its 20th Anniversary Year

Leading Massage Franchise Launches 'Birthday Sweepstakes' to Celebrate 20 Years of Providing Wellness Services

SAN ANTONIO, April 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of its 20th anniversary, leading massage and wellness franchise, Massage Heights , announces its recognition of guests and members with a nationwide sweepstakes. Having serviced more than one million people each year with therapeutic wellness treatments for the last 20 years, the brand looks to celebrate those who have benefited from its personalized massage and facial services by gifting one-hour services to 20 winners.

Starting Thursday, April 4, on Massage Heights' formal anniversary, consumers across the U.S. can participate in a social media giveaway for a chance to win a one-hour massage or facial service.

Massage Heights Celebrates 20th Anniversary with National Sweepstakes to Honor its Guests and Members. Post this

To enter Massage Heights' anniversary sweepstakes, participants must complete the following:

Like the announcement post on Facebook or Instagram.

Follow Massage Heights on Facebook or Instagram.

Tag three friends who deserve a day of pampering in the comments of the post.

Bonus Entry: For an extra chance to win, share the Facebook or Instagram post to your story and tag @massageheights.

The sweepstakes will run through Tuesday, April 30 and five winners will be selected each Tuesday throughout the month of April. While the sweepstakes does celebrate Massage Heights' guests and members, the franchise brand encourages all consumers to celebrate this milestone anniversary and discover first-hand why the need and interest in wellness services continues to rise.

"The inception of Massage Heights was rooted in the growing need for affordable and professional massage therapy, and I'm proud that we've not only delivered but surpassed our initial goals," shared Shane Evans, Co-Founder and CEO of Massage Heights. "As we approached this milestone, we felt passionate about recognizing and celebrating those who helped us get to this point: our guests and members. I'm grateful for what we have been able to accomplish the last 20 years, but this is just the beginning."

Founded on passion and an authentic belief that the health and wellness benefits of high-quality massages and facials should be accessible to everyone, Massage Heights continues to live out its desire to elevate the communities it serves.

To learn more about Massage Heights visit www.massageheights.com and connect with their social media pages: Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Must be 21+ and a US resident of a state where Massage Heights has Retreat locations to enter. Entry deadline 11:59:59 p.m. PST 4/30/2024. This giveaway is in no way sponsored or endorsed by Meta. Winner will be notified via DM's from @massageheights on or about 5/1/2024. Travel is not included.

About Massage Heights

The massage franchise started in 2004 and has grown to more than 115 Retreats throughout North America by providing personalized wellness treatment options through therapeutic massage and skincare services. Massage Heights is a massage and wellness franchise dedicated to elevating the lives of others by providing Members and Guests with professional, affordable and resort-quality massage, skincare and wellness services.

SOURCE Massage Heights