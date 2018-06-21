Massage Heights Inks Franchise Agreement to Develop First Retreat in San Marcos, Texas

SAN ANTONIO, June 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Massage Heights, a leader of professional, affordable and convenient therapeutic massage and facial services, announced today that it has signed a franchise agreement with local entrepreneurs Joshua Hu and Leah Johnson to develop its first Retreat in San Marcos, Texas. The Retreat is slated to open in summer of 2019.

First-time franchisees Hu and Johnson moved to New Braunfels, Texas, five years ago from Palm Harbor, Florida. The business partners have long histories in the medical industry with Hu as a board-certified ophthalmologist in San Marcos and Johnson as an optical manager.

"Massage Heights is our first franchise endeavor and we couldn't think of a better franchisor to support us through this process," said Johnson. "Research has shown that massage therapy has many health benefits, and it's mine and Josh's hope that we can utilize our experience in the medical field to help raise awareness in our community about those benefits."

Founded in San Antonio in 2004, Massage Heights has continued to identify its home state of Texas as a key state for development. The brand will open its 12th San Antonio-area Retreat next month in Spring Branch and currently has nearly 60 Retreats throughout the state in target markets like Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, and Houston.

"As we grow our footprint throughout Texas, we're continuously looking for franchise partners passionate about owning a business that promotes personal wellness and health. We know we've found a true partnership with Josh and Leah," said Tim Hicks, senior vice president of franchise operations and development for Massage Heights. "We're thrilled they've made the decision to join the Massage Heights family and bring our first Retreat to the San Marcos community."

Massage Heights reported over $100 million in revenue and the opening of 14 Retreats nationwide in 2017. This year, the brand is aggressively recruiting single- and multi-unit franchisees to help the brand grow to 200 Retreats nationwide by the end of 2020. Prospective franchisees should have $175,000 in liquid assets and minimum $400,000 net worth per location, as well as experience in sales or retail management and managing hourly wage employees. As part of its growth strategy, Massage Heights is targeting franchise development in Nashville, Chicago, St. Louis, South Florida, and Las Vegas.

For more information about franchise opportunities with Massage Heights, visit http://www.massageheightsfranchise.com/ or call 888-810-3940.

About Massage Heights

Massage Heights is a family-owned, membership-based therapeutic services franchise company that provides Members and Guests convenient, professional, affordable resort-quality massage and facial services that help people achieve a balanced and healthy lifestyle, in an upscale Retreat environment. Regular massage and skin therapy services help people look and feel their best from the inside out by aiding in the reduction of stress, pain management and increased relaxation, all resulting in the ability to tackle daily life with a higher level of vitality and positivity, truly elevating the everyday.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Fish Consulting

Caitlin Willard

cwillard@fish-consulting.com

954-893-9150

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/massage-heights-inks-franchise-agreement-to-develop-first-retreat-in-san-marcos-texas-300670286.html

SOURCE Massage Heights

Related Links

http://www.massageheights.com

