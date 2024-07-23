Massage Heights Promotes Franchise Veteran Julie Green to Vice President of Marketing

Massage, Skincare & Wellness Franchise Elevates its Leadership Team as it Gears up for Continued Growth + Innovation

SAN ANTONIO, July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Massage Heights , a leading massage and wellness franchise, is proud to announce the promotion of Julie Green to Vice President of Marketing. Building off the impressive momentum the brand has experienced year-to-date, Green, who has been an integral part of the Massage Heights team for the past 16 months, brings over 15 years of extensive experience in the franchise marketing industry.

Prior to joining Massage Heights in February 2023 as Director of Marketing, Green held several key brand positions for both franchisors and agencies, including a significant tenure at Mosquito Joe where she played a pivotal role in the brand's growth. In her new role, Green will leverage her deep industry knowledge and comprehensive understanding of the franchise journey to strengthen the brand's presence, drive customer engagement, and support franchise development marketing efforts.

"I am absolutely thrilled to step into this new role and grateful to be apart of a brand that fosters internal growth opportunities for its employees," says Julie Green, Vice President of Marketing at Massage Heights. "I joined Massage Heights with a shared vision to elevate both the franchisee and customer experience. Through strategic campaigns, innovation and partnerships, we've driven significant growth, and I am eager to propel the brand mission to even greater heights."

As a forward-thinking brand, Massage Heights continues to expand its service and retail offerings to meet the changing needs of consumers and ensure franchisees are equipped with all the tools and resources needed to achieve success. As VP of Marketing, Green will oversee all these efforts through various marketing strategies that drive brand awareness, customer loyalty, and franchisee support. Additionally, Green will be responsible for recruitment marketing and franchise development marketing efforts.

"Since joining our brand, Julie's expertise and tenacity have been a huge addition to our leadership team and a fundamental driver of our growth," says Shane Evans, Co-Founder and CEO of Massage Heights. "Her proven track record in spearheading strategic marketing initiatives and commitment to innovation align perfectly with our mission to continuously elevate the brand, especially in this exciting next phase of growth."

The International Franchise Association (IFA) reported that personal service-based industries will lead overall franchise expansion, with beauty, fitness, health and wellness concepts ranking on the top of this list. Additionally, the global wellness industry is valued at $6.8 trillion and is projected to reach $8.4 trillion by 2027. With the industry primed for increased growth, Massage Heights has identified Dallas-Fort Worth, Indianapolis, Las Vegas, Nashville, Houston and Austin as growth markets and has prime territories available nationwide.

Massage Heights is currently seeking single and multi-unit operators to join its growing brand. To learn about Massage Heights franchise opportunities, visit www.massageheightsfranchise.com .

About Massage Heights

The massage franchise started in 2004 and has grown to more than 115 Retreats throughout North America by providing personalized wellness treatment options through therapeutic massage and skincare services. Massage Heights is a massage and wellness franchise dedicated to elevating the lives of others by providing Members and Guests with professional, affordable and resort-quality massage, skincare and wellness services.

