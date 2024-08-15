Massage Heights to Elevate Los Angeles Community with New Signed Agreement

Leading Massage Franchise Responds to High Demand for its Services, Expands with California Husband-Wife Duo

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to the booming demand for wellness services, Massage Heights has inked a signed agreement for Los Angeles. Through this deal, the leading massage and wellness franchise will now be providing elevated wellness services such as facials and massages to Sherman Oaks, California. With the industry being valued at a staggering $5.6 trillion, both existing and aspiring entrepreneurs are looking to stake their claim in the Massage Heights franchise opportunity.

Located in the Sherman Oaks neighborhood, the Retreat is owned by husband-and-wife duo, Joey and Jackie McMurray. Jackie brings a wealth of business acumen to the table with her background in real estate and marketing and has some experience in franchise consulting. With Joey's seasoned project management knowledge as the VP of a construction firm, their partnership is primed for great success.

Jackie's entrepreneurial spirit is rooted in her family and overall upbringing. Immigrating to the U.S. from Iraq at a young age, she was surrounded by a family instilled with the value of self-reliance. Six of her eight siblings became entrepreneurs, and her father's influence fueled her work ethic and drive throughout her career.

"Coming from a family of entrepreneurs, being able to have my own business has always been a dream," says Jackie. "Massage Heights perfectly aligns with our values and passion for health and wellness. The opportunity to combine this with an industry poised for significant growth was not only exciting, but an easy decision. While technology is constantly evolving, I believe that there is no substitute for the human touch that a skilled massage therapist can provide. This new chapter allows me to honor my family's legacy while contributing to the well-being of the Sherman Oaks community."

The McMurray's long-term vision includes growing to multiple Massage Heights locations, leveraging their real estate expertise to identify strategic opportunities. Joey's construction background adds an invaluable layer to their operations, ensuring efficient management of their location and future scaling.

"With the industry poised for aggressive growth, there has never been a more opportune time to join the Massage Heights franchise," said Shane Evans, CEO and Co-Founder of Massage Heights. "Jackie and Joey embody a deep passion and unwavering commitment to the wellness of others – both of which are traits a successful franchisee should have. We are excited to welcome them into our family and look forward to their future growth."

Massage Heights continues to prioritize innovation with its service and retail offerings to meet the changing needs of consumers. As these efforts help drive franchisee profitability, advances in marketing, strong unit economics, and proprietary technology have also contributed to a high-performing sales year.

The IFA projected that service-based industries will witness the highest growth, with beauty, fitness, health and wellness concepts ranking on the top of this list. With the industry primed for increased growth, Massage Heights has identified key target growth markets and has prime territories available nationwide.

Massage Heights is currently seeking single and multi-unit operators to join its growing brand. To learn about Massage Heights franchise opportunities, visit https://www.massageheightsfranchise.com/ .

About Massage Heights

The massage franchise started in 2004 and has grown to more than 115 Retreats throughout North America by providing personalized wellness treatment options through therapeutic massage and skincare services. Massage Heights is a massage and wellness franchise dedicated to elevating the lives of others by providing Members and Guests with professional, affordable and resort-quality massage, skincare and wellness services.

SOURCE Massage Heights