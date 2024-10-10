Massage Heights Unveils Brand Evolution Amidst 20-Year Anniversary; Announces Transition to Heights Wellness Retreat

Leading Massage and Skincare Franchise Debuts New Brand Identity, Service Innovations and Vision for the Next Generation of Wellness

SAN ANTONIO, Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- At its annual Summit, Massage Heights made a pivotal announcement that signals the next generation for the brand. Co-Founder and CEO Shane Evans unveiled a major brand evolution and introduced a new name: Heights Wellness Retreat.

Heights Wellness Retreat

With a new brand identity comes a refreshed logo and a suite of innovative services designed to deepen the brand's commitment to holistic wellness, all which will officially launch in 2025. While massage will continue to be a cornerstone of the brand, this milestone transformation represents a bold step forward, positioning the company to meet the evolving demands of today's consumers while expanding its reach and impact across the U.S.

A Game-Changing Future

During its 20th year, Massage Heights is evolving to meet the changing needs of consumers. As the legacy franchise transitions to Heights Wellness Retreat, it will prioritize offering an array of services for consumers that are all-inclusive to their well-being.

"Founding this brand 20 years ago was a life-changing moment, and now, I get to see it evolve into something greater than I ever thought it could become," shared Evans. "The industry landscape has changed drastically over the last two decades and consumers are looking for a more complete and personalized approach to their wellness. Through our evolution to Heights Wellness Retreat, we are expanding our offerings which will result in higher revenues and profit margins for our franchisees and the ability to reach a wider audience."

Holistic Wellness is the Future

Massage therapy has served as the core offering of Massage Heights and will remain the foundation of Heights Wellness Retreat. But as a brand that continues to prioritize innovation with its service and retail offerings, Heights will add to its existing massage and skincare services.

The 115-location franchise brand is implementing a number of touchless therapies such as lymphatic drainage, meditation, red light therapy and salt therapy that will offer consumers a new level of convenience to achieve holistic wellness. In providing integrative, personalized wellness experiences, consumers will have an opportunity to nurture their body, mind, and spirit.

An Unparalleled Opportunity

The new brand identity emphasizes the importance of a well-rounded approach to one's health, and the expanded service innovations will focus on combining physical, mental, and emotional wellness practices. From enhanced therapeutic offerings to state-of-the-art recovery treatments, Heights Wellness Retreats will provide a transformative experience for franchisees and consumers.

"This evolution to Heights Wellness Retreat is a monumental shift for our brand strategy," said Julie Green, Vice President of Marketing. "But we're not just changing our name—we're broadening our reach and redefining how we connect with our customers. It's an exciting opportunity to expand our impact within the franchise and wellness industries, allowing us to reach new markets and strengthen our position as an industry leader."

After sharing the future vision of the brand at its summit, Evans invited franchisees who were interested to become early adopters of Heights Wellness Retreat – with some initial changes occurring in 2025.

With the evolution to Heights Wellness Retreat and the global wellness industry projected to reach $8.7 trillion by 2027, the brand is primed for continued success. The Heights leadership team has identified key target growth markets and has prime territories available nationwide so that more communities across the U.S. have access to holistic wellness services.

Heights Wellness Retreat is currently seeking single and multi-unit operators to join its growing brand. To learn about the brand's franchise opportunities, visit www.massageheightsfranchise.com .

About Massage Heights

The massage franchise started in 2004 and has grown to more than 115 Retreats throughout North America by providing personalized wellness treatment options through therapeutic massage and skincare services. Massage Heights is a massage and wellness franchise dedicated to elevating the lives of others by providing Members and Guests with professional, affordable and resort-quality massage, skincare and wellness services.

SOURCE Massage Heights