Massage Oil Market to grow by USD 903.87 mn from 2020 to 2025 |Evolving Opportunities with Fabulous Frannie & Himalaya Global Holdings Ltd.|17000+ Technavio Reports

The report on the massage oil market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis. The market is driven by the increase in the geriatric population. However, the factors such as the lack of high-quality massage oils may impede the market growth.

The massage oil market report covers the following areas:

The Massage Oil Market is segmented by Application (spa and wellness centers, medical therapeutics, and others) and Geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA). This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

Key Regions

35% of the market's growth will originate from Europe during the forecast period. Germany, the UK, and France are the key markets for massage oil market in Europe. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in South American, APAC, North American regions.

Massage Oil Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.05% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 903.87 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.57 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution Europe at 35% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, UK, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Fabulous Frannie, Himalaya Global Holdings Ltd., Kneipp, Natural Bath and Body Shop, Performance Health Holding Inc., Raven Crest Botanicals, Soothing Touch, The Body Shop International Ltd., The Massage Oil Shop, and THERENEWCO LLC Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

