Massage Therapy Can Play a Vital Role in Breast Cancer Recovery, New Research Shows

EVANSTON, Ill., Oct. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Massage Therapy Association (AMTA) is spotlighting new research that reinforces the vital role of massage therapy in supporting recovery for individuals with breast cancer. During Breast Cancer Awareness Month, AMTA is raising awareness of how massage therapy helps reduce pain, anxiety, and lymphedema—while improving range of motion, relaxation, and overall quality of life for survivors and those in treatment.

Evidence highlights massage therapy's ability to ease pain, reduce anxiety, and enhance quality of life during recovery.

Massage Therapy Enhances Recovery and Quality of Life After Mastectomy

A new 2025 systematic review examined the effects of massage therapy on individuals recovering from mastectomy. Analyzing 26 studies with 1,522 participants, researchers found that massage techniques—including manual lymphatic drainage, myofascial release, classical massage, foot massage, and the Cyriax technique—significantly improved both physical and emotional well-being. These benefits included greater range of motion, reduced arm swelling and lymphedema, enhanced relaxation, and improved quality of life. The findings support massage therapy as an effective, complementary intervention for post-mastectomy recovery.1

Massage Proven to Ease Pain and Anxiety After Breast Cancer Surgery

Another systematic review and meta-analysis analyzed seven clinical trials involving massage techniques such as reflexology, myofascial release, and classic massage administered from the day of surgery through 16 weeks post-operation. Results showed that massage therapy significantly reduced post-surgical pain and anxiety, confirming it as a highly effective, non-pharmacological approach to relieve both physical and emotional distress.2

Manual Lymphatic Drainage Helps Lower Breast Cancer-Related Lymphedema Risk

This systematic review and meta-analysis evaluated the effectiveness of manual lymphatic drainage (MLD) for managing breast cancer-related lymphedema (BCRL). Eleven randomized controlled trials involving 1,564 individuals were analyzed to compare MLD with standard care or control treatments. The findings showed that MLD significantly reduced the incidence of lymphedema and decreased pain intensity among participants.3

AMTA: Championing Integrative Care for Breast Cancer Recovery

"Massage therapy can play an important role in supporting individuals through every stage of breast cancer recovery," said Cindy E. Farrar, AMTA National President. "Growing research continues to show massage therapy as a holistic, non-pharmacological approach that promotes healing, recovery, and well-being."

As research continues to advance, AMTA remains dedicated to promoting massage therapy as an essential part of integrative care for those affected by breast cancer. By investing in scientific research, education, and public awareness, AMTA is expanding access to therapeutic massage and improving quality of life for patients and survivors.

Research Citations:

Mansilla, J. R., Díaz, A. S., Sánchez, B. G., Ramírez-Durán, M. D. V., Ardila, E. M. G., Sánchez, M. D. C. C., & Palomares, M. J. (2025). Effects of Massage Therapy in Breast Cancer Survivors with Mastectomy: Systematic Review. Cancers, 17(12), 2023. https://doi.org/10.3390/cancers17122023 Cole, J. S., Olson, A. D., & Dupont-Versteegden, E. E. (2024). The Effects of Massage Therapy in Decreasing Pain and Anxiety in Post-Surgical Patients With Breast Cancer: A Systematic Review and Meta-Analysis. Global advances in integrative medicine and health, 13, 27536130241245099. https://doi.org/10.1177/27536130241245099 Lin, Y., Yang, Y., Zhang, X., Li, W., Li, H., & Mu, D. (2022). Manual Lymphatic Drainage for Breast Cancer-related Lymphedema: A Systematic Review and Meta-analysis of Randomized Controlled Trials. Clinical breast cancer, 22(5), e664–e673. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.clbc.2022.01.013

