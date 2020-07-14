MassageLuXe Engages Global Talent Solutions for Aggressive Growth Plan First Starting with Recruitment of Chief Growth Officer

LAGUNA HILLS, Calif., July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Talent Solutions (GTS), the premier executive search, recruitment and talent acquisition partner to the franchise industry, has been retained by MassageLuXe, a 68-unit luxury massage, wax and facial franchise retailer, to place its first-ever Chief Growth Officer. This placement will accelerate the brand's mission to expand to 250+ units within five years and is the first of a string of executive hires the brand will be making as part of this growth cycle.

Today, the executive hire is in the final stages of the acquisition process, which will mark a new beginning for MassageLuXe's advancement. Having placed thousands of individuals in executive positions across numerous franchise verticals, GTS quickly identifies and attracts exceptional professionals into clients' organizations who would otherwise be inaccessible. Mark Otter, MassageLuXe's President and CEO, sought Global Talent Solutions for this crucial role because of its acclaimed reputation in the franchise industry for building corporate teams who facilitate systemwide growth and profitability.

"Michael Ruiz and his team at GTS have been incredible partners for us in this quest to find our key growth leader. He asked me the right high-level questions on day one, focusing more on our strategic goals and vision and less about daily objectives or job qualifications," said Otter. "We're closing in on the hire soon thanks to GTS, and Michael has been with us every step of the way, delivering many right-fit candidates for us to narrow from."

Franchise clients big and small have credited GTS with enabling their company's infrastructure to support large growth. GTS provides high-caliber clients quickly and specific to clients' needs, as no two searches are the same.

"Building a strong executive team is the foundation necessary for a franchise organization to thrive, and that's extremely crucial in a pivotal position like a Chief Growth Officer," said Michael Ruiz, CEO and Founder of Global Talent Solutions (GTS). "Mark and MassageLuXe made a wise choice in seeking the assistance of a franchise executive search firm for this hire, and we're humbled to have been selected as their search partner. Working with Mark and MassageLuXe has been a great experience and it is readily apparent why this brand is on such a sharp climb and the future of this well-oiled machine is clear to see."

Founded in 2006, Global Talent Solutions (GTS) empowers franchisors to accelerate systemwide growth and profitability by quickly assembling high performing corporate teams and recruiting "right-fit" industry professionals through systematic franchise executive search. Global Talent Solutions is constantly evolving and fine-tuning its recruitment systems and processes to adapt to the ever-changing business climate, particularly that of franchises, enabling the firm to deliver top performers to its clients.

To learn more about GTS, visit www.gtsrecruiters.com.

ABOUT GLOBAL TALENT SOLUTIONS:

Founded in 2006, Global Talent Solutions (GTS) is the premier executive search, recruitment and talent acquisition partner to the franchise industry. With a systematic, candidate-centric approach to talent acquisition, GTS is able to identify, attract and connect franchisors with top franchise talent. To learn more about GTS, visit www.gtsrecruiters.com.

Media Contact: Matt Siegler, Fishman Public Relations, [email protected] or 847-945-1300

SOURCE Global Talent Solutions