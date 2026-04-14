MassageLuXe Launches Six-Month Educational Webinar Series on the Realities of Franchise Ownership

Six-part program hosted by franchising veterans will serve as an open forum to explore

franchising fundamentals beyond any single brand

ST. LOUIS, April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MassageLuXe, one of the nation's fastest-growing spa franchises, today announced the launch of a six-month educational webinar series designed to help aspiring entrepreneurs better understand the realities of franchise ownership.

Hosted by the MassageLuXe franchise development team, including franchising veteran and thought leader Kristen Pechacek, CEO of MassageLuXe, the series will feature candid conversations about many of the questions prospective owners ask when evaluating franchise opportunities across the industry. The webinars will begin in April and run once per month through the six-month program.

The series is intended as an open educational forum for anyone interested in learning more about the franchising model. Rather than focusing solely on the MassageLuXe brand, the sessions will explore how franchising works across the industry, helping attendees make more informed decisions about business ownership.

"Franchising can be an incredibly rewarding path to business ownership, but the process of evaluating opportunities can feel overwhelming for many people," said Kristen Pechacek, CEO of MassageLuXe. "Throughout my career, I've seen how difficult it can be for prospective franchisees to separate education from sales. While MassageLuXe offers franchise opportunities of its own, this series is intended first and foremost as an educational resource for anyone interested in understanding franchising. We created these conversations to give people a place where they can ask honest questions, learn how franchising really works and walk away with better information, regardless of what brand they ultimately pursue."

The series will address practical questions around franchise ownership, profitability, growth strategies and the role of franchisors in supporting local operators.

As part of the announcement, MassageLuXe is unveiling the first half of the six-part series along with registration links, with the remaining sessions to be announced later this year.

The first three sessions scheduled as part of the series include:

April 30, 2026 | 5:00 p.m.

Is Franchising Right For Me?: What You Need to Know Before You Become a Franchisee

June 25, 2026 | 5:00 p.m.

Double the Units, Double the Problems?: The Truth About Multi-Unit Growth

August 27, 2026 | 5:00 p.m.

How Long Until I Make Money?: Understanding Profitability in Franchising

The remaining three sessions will be revealed in the coming months as part of the ongoing educational initiative.

Prospective attendees can learn more and register for upcoming sessions at: https://massageluxefranchise.com/webinar.

For more information about MassageLuXe, visit https://massageluxe.com. To learn more about available franchise opportunities, visit https://massageluxe.com/franchise-opportunities/.

About MassageLuXe

Founded in 2007 in St. Louis, Missouri, MassageLuXe is a fast-growing franchise-based spa company with a mission to provide an unparalleled experience that supports and encourages health, well-being, and quality of life. MassageLuXe delivers the highest quality massage, facial, and waxing services in a comfortable, relaxing, and luxurious environment. Massage is a service that improves health, promotes relaxation and overall well-being for the consumer, and has been practiced throughout the world for thousands of years. MassageLuXe currently has 104 locations across 20+ states and plans to double in size in the next three years.

SOURCE MassageLuXe