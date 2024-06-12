MassChallenge Welcomes Michelle Williams as Vice President of Texas to support innovation and entrepreneurial growth in the region

BOSTON, June 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MassChallenge, the global network for innovators, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Michelle Williams as the new Vice President of Texas Strategy. With over 15 years of thought leadership in social impact and innovation, Michelle brings a wealth of experience in assisting corporate and nonprofit organizations with defining, executing, and implementing their impact, philanthropic, and equity-centered goals.

Michelle Williams, MassChallenge Vice President of Texas Strategy.

Michelle, named one of the Top Innovators Reshaping Texas by Texas Monthly magazine, has made a career committed to sharing resources, best practices, and knowledge with underrepresented and rural communities across Texas. Her strategic vision and dedication to fostering entrepreneurial ecosystems will be instrumental in advancing MassChallenge's commitment to accelerating high-impact startups who are driving solutions in critical challenge areas such as climate, dual use, biotechnology, advancements in healthcare and health equity, and more.

Michelle's background includes serving as a consultant for Dallas area universities and extends to Comerica Bank, where she advised on their BusinessHQ program plan, and the Dallas Black Chamber of Commerce, where she revitalized their strategic plan and fundraising strategy. Additionally, Michelle supported the strategy and execution for Good Soil , the entrepreneurial ecosystem of TD Jakes Enterprises.

In her previous role as the Executive Director for The Dallas Entrepreneur Center's (The DEC Network) southern sector initiative, Michelle built and launched the DEC @ Redbird, successfully fundraised over $2.5 million and launched a cross-sector initiative funded by JPMC to bridge the north Texas entrepreneurial ecosystem. This initiative facilitated collaboration among area universities, various cities across the metroplex, and over 60 business service organizations.

As the Vice President of Texas Strategy at MassChallenge, Michelle will leverage her expertise to further the organization's impact in supporting startups and fostering innovation. MassChallenge has already supported over 4,400 startups since its inception in 2009. With offices in Boston and Dallas, and operations in 18 other countries, MassChallenge is poised to continue its growth and expand its footprint in the North Texas region under Michelle's strategic leadership.

"We are thrilled to have Michelle join the MassChallenge team," said Damon Cox, Head of Next Practice. "Michelle's passion for social impact and innovation, combined with her extensive experience and understanding of the Texas ecosystem, perfectly aligns with our mission. Her commitment to empowering communities will undoubtedly drive positive change in our Texas operations and beyond."

