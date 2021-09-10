Massey Services Promotes Tony Massey To President & Chief Executive Officer

"As Chairman of the Board, be assured, I will remain active in our company and continue to work closely with Tony on our company's future growth and development," said Harvey L. Massey. "This year, I will be celebrating my 80 th birthday and I look forward to spending more time with our family and friends, taking time to travel and enjoying our ranches."

Tony Massey has been President of Massey Services since 2006. Mr. Massey added, "Tony has done an excellent job of managing the operations of our company and is most deserving of this promotion and the responsibilities that come with the title of Chief Executive Officer. He is an experienced executive with a commitment to service excellence and a true passion for our team members, our customers and our communities. I am confident that he will continue to successfully lead our company into the future."

Tony Massey joined Massey Services in 1989 after graduating from the University of Alabama. He received his MBA from the Crummer Graduate School of Business at Rollins College and completed the OPM Key Executive Program at Harvard's Graduate School of Business Administration.

