Massey Yardley Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Fiat Donates $2 Million to Holy Cross Health to Fund Expansion of Research and Treatment for Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease

PLANTATION, Fla., Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mr. Herb Yardley of Massey Yardley CDJRF is all too familiar with Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD). When his late wife, Catherine Yardley, was first diagnosed with the disease they didn't know where to turn. While treatment can help provide a better quality of life, there is no cure for the condition.

COPD is an umbrella term to describe chronic inflammatory lung diseases that can cause obstructed airflow from the lungs, making it extremely difficult to breathe. COPD is very common, with more than 3 million US cases per year. Damage to the lungs, caused by COPD, is irreversible and can be devastating.

"My wife Catherine died from COPD. Watching her struggle to breathe was difficult for her family," said Herb Yardley in making the donation. "COPD is the third leading cause of death and is an unknown and undertreated disease. We hope to begin correcting that by establishing a pulmonary center at Holy Cross Health."

The $2 million donation will establish the Catherine Yardley Pulmonary Center of Excellence at Holy Cross Health, a non-profit hospital. This donation will provide necessary funding for Holy Cross to conduct comprehensive research, advance clinically effective treatments of COPD and other lung diseases, spark the creation of a new lab focused on research and education, and allow for a number of enhancements to already established bronchoscopy labs.

Mr. Yardley's dedication to the cause doesn't stop there, as a prominent member on the national board of the COPD Foundation, he has created a line of communication between Holy Cross Health and the COPD Foundation that will prove invaluable. This affiliation will allow for a seamless integration of research, technology and resources that did not previously exist.

The Yardley family's goal is to expand awareness of COPD and ensure the South Florida community has access to innovative, affordable and effective treatment, in the hopes that other families will not have to suffer the way they have.

In loving memory of Catherine Yardley.

About Massey Yardley Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Fiat

Locally owned and operated since 1967, Massey Yardley CDJRF is a trusted car dealership that provides new and quality pre-owned vehicles that the South Florida market can depend on. Mr. Yardley is well known for his slogan "I wouldn't sell you a car, I wouldn't drive myself," and boy does he mean it. To learn more about Massey Yardley CDJRF visit masseyyardley.com, to learn more about COPD visit copdfoundation.org.

